The real story of the West Indies’ dropped chances is just how many England’s batsmen offered

It’s like we always say, to take 12,841 wickets, you need to create 15,516 chances. (We should stick that on a T-shirt).
At the time of writing, the second Test between England and the West Indies had seen 12 drops, which is rather more than you’d expect.
The Windies were responsible for seven of those in the first innings alone. Based on the average run value of a ‘chance’ in Test cricket, they could quite reasonably have expected that to cost them 200 runs.
England made 258, which just goes to demonstrate the home team’s impressive commitment to providing chances during that innings.
August 29, 2017 at 2:50 pm
Today seems like a “wish we had Adil Rashid” sort of day…
August 29, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Shai Hope is swift, and bats with willow swings.
August 29, 2017 at 4:13 pm
Cracking test match this. I reckon the West Indies will win from here. They will certainly hope to chase this total down. Eh? Eh? Thank you very much.
In non-international cricket news, this story caught my eye. It is, of course, shocking behaviour, and will inevitably result in them being deducted two points as a penalty.
But what I found most interesting was the language used by their hard-done-to opponents. It is a masterpiece of righteous superiority.
At every stage it drips with contempt. I reckon it came from a lengthy committee meeting, in which they put forward a statement of what they wanted to say, then gradually modified it so it suggested some aloofness while maintaining the sense of the original. The first sentence, for example, is clearly supposed to read, “Thinking that Carew were not cheating fucking twats…”
August 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Away from Leeds….
Chanderpaul (95 – that’s how many runs he made, not his age) and Livingstone (169 not out as I type) are ‘doing the business’ at Old Trafford – days like today were tailor made for the former, whilst the clamour for the latter to get a Test chance is just about audible here in Salford.
Also, Shakib is having a bit of a game against Australia (although probably in a losing cause). I take it that the readership/commentariat here agree that, in terms of ‘matchwinningness’, Shakib > Moeen > other all rounders?
August 29, 2017 at 5:17 pm
Shakib has 16 five-fors, which among batsmen who average 40+, is extraordinary. The next best is Grieg with 6.