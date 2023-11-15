Did you see… Mohammed Shami refusing to cede a wicket to Jasprit Bumrah?

< 1 minute read

Today Mohammed Shami’s insatiable thirst for World Cup wickets spilled over into his fielding when he utterly failed to secure an easy wicket from a delivery bowled by someone else.

What happened was: Jasprit Bumrah bowled, Kane Williamson hit it straight to Shami, and Shami for some reason went all Michael Flatley and needlessly Riverdanced it to the turf.

Speaking of Flatley, occasional King Cricket contributor Prince Prefab once claimed that his autobiography was among the funniest books he’d ever read.

He described it as a long series of self-absorbed anecdotes, all of which essentially boiled down to: “I was the best and everyone said so.”

Mohammed Shami’s semi-final behaviour seemed cut from similar, needy, acclaim-seeking cloth. Already the bowler of the tournament, his refusal to allow team-mates to take wickets struck us as nothing if not a very obvious attempt to greedily secure a 10-for.

Tough luck, Shami. Only the whole New Zealand top order plus Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson for you.

