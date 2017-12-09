If Ben Duckett tipped a drink over someone’s head, here’s what England should do…

Say so.
They should say “Ben Duckett tipped a drink over someone’s head.”
This occurred to us while we were watching BBC news this morning and the reporter was listing England’s “alcohol-related incidents.” The terminology conjured a real ‘everything’s totally out of control’ feel, even though at least one of these three events was just a weird greeting.
‘Alcohol-related incident’ covers a lot of different events – everything from not buying your round to killing a family while drink-driving.
What we’d suggest is that if any given alcohol-related incident falls into the more trivial half of that spectrum, it’s probably worth providing details so that no-one gets carried away.
To say that England have suffered three alcohol-related incidents in recent times groups these things together in a way that makes no real sense.
Ben Stokes breaking someone’s eye socket is not the same as Jonny Bairstow nuzzling someone hello and neither incident is the same as tipping a bit of beer over a colleague.
The ‘narrative’ of England’s disorderly booze-fuelled lairiness is that in September one cricketer was involved in an altercation with violent homophobes and then three months later another English cricketer dampened someone.
December 9, 2017 at 10:29 am
Fair point. But isn’t the issue that they’ve apparently got a problem with booze? Were Stokes, Bairstow and Duckett all bladdered at the time of said incidents?