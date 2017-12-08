Moeen Ali to get into bowling rhythm by not bowling in warm-up match

Moeen Ali is the only member of the second Test team who will play England’s latest warm-up match. He will do so because a side strain at the start of the tour left him short of overs.
He won’t bowl.
England are presumably of the opinion that Moeen will be infused with bowling simply through being near it. One can only hope that the batsmen will find form in similar fashion.
Watch out for which members of England’s Test top five don the High-Visibility Tabard of Squad Membership to carry drinks. These are the ones who are sure to make runs in the third Test.
December 8, 2017 at 11:21 am
Everyone knows if you’re not bowling well, the best thing to do is just not bowl for a while and hope everything gets better. If anyone has any better ideas I’d love to hear them.
December 8, 2017 at 2:06 pm
I have been preparing for a shock England call-up by not bowling for the last three years.
#excited #blessed
December 8, 2017 at 2:19 pm
Where’s the air travel selfie, Sam?