Joe Root crushes the ‘targeting’ cliché

Joe Root (via Channel 5)

Joe Root has done many great things in international cricket. He launched England’s rebound in 2015 and kicked off the last Ashes with a magnificent hundred later the same summer. Now he’s shone a light on the fundamental bullshittery of ‘targeting’ the opposition’s captain/best batsman.

“I’ve heard a lot of chat about targeting me, in particular,” he said. “That’s always the talk. From our point of view, we’ll be targeting every single one of them – we won’t be singling any one out. To win a Test you’ve got to take 20 wickets.”

If he ploughs through his captaincy stint methodically undermining all of cricket’s clichés, we’ll happily allow him to bat James Vince at three.

November 14, 2017

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Ellyse Perry takes a rare opportunity and makes it very difficult for England to win the Ashes

3 Appeals

  Bail-out

    November 14, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I detect an anomaly.

    ‘”To win a Test you’ve got to take 20 wickets.” If he ploughs through his captaincy stint methodically undermining all of cricket’s clichés…’

    To be fair, at least that cliché is true (in the absence of declarations, retired hurts, etc).

    Reply
  Steve

    November 14, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Just waiting on his post match interview after England have been pummeled at the Gabba. “Momentum? Yeah, it’s bullshit”.

    Reply

