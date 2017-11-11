Ellyse Perry takes a rare opportunity and makes it very difficult for England to win the Ashes

Tonkage from Perry

Ellyse Perry’s long wait for a Test hundred lasted nine years and seven Tests. If you don’t get too many opportunities, you might as well make any hundred a double – she finished on 213 not out.

The first women’s Test match was between Australia and England in December 1934. This is Test number 139. VVS Laxman got to play in 134 Tests; Alastair Cook has played 147.

The record holder for most Test caps in the women’s game is Janette Brittin, who died in September. She played 27 matches.

Ben Hilfenhaus played 27 Tests. So did Roger Binny. Jason Holder has already played 28.

Scarcity cuts both ways. It means this innings – the seventh Test double by a woman – is really special. It is also likely to leave England mathematically challenged.

Australia were 4-2 up on points before the Test match and will earn four more if they win. There are only six points available for the T20s that follow, so England need to bat out the final day.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook1Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. New Zealand welcome opportunity to pretend they would have liked the opportunity to salvage some pride
  2. Alastair Cook – treat us to an innings of rare beauty
  3. When is the Ashes not a Test series?
  4. Same faces, different players – but an opportunity for England
  5. Mitchell Johnson takes England back to the Nineties

November 11, 2017 / / 1 appeal

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
Who is Tom Helm?

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

1 Appeal

  1. Balladeer

    November 11, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Ah well, there’s always that other Ashes…

    …oh.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑