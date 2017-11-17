Australia win the bloody Ashes

In shit news, Australia have retained the Ashes. They won the first T20 international to give them a four-point series lead with only four points left to play for.
Test centurion Ellyse Perry was at one point on a hat-trick for Australia as England slipped to 16-4. From there, the tourists did pretty well to make 132-9 – but sadly not well enough when trying to defend it.
Here’s hoping the men can level the Asheses and force some kind of a play-off.
November 17, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Nope.
I can’t be doing with combined format series, no matter what they try to call them.
The Test “series” was drawn. I understand the financial issues around holding Tests but I don’t and won’t ever care about bilateral one day matches.
November 17, 2017 at 2:57 pm
Which I guess would mean that Australia retained the Ashes when that Test was drawn, so this is old news.
November 17, 2017 at 3:09 pm
It’s not a combined format series. It’s a single sport series.
November 17, 2017 at 3:23 pm
I’m with Daneel on this one I’m afraid. You wouldn’t choose the footy World Cup champion through a mixture of eleven-a-side, five-a-side, and playground rules.
…actually maybe they should do that…
November 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm
We’re not talking backyard cricket here. It’s much the same playing staff.
November 17, 2017 at 4:06 pm
Also, football isn’t a sport that’s all about adapting to different conditions and circumstances, whereas cricket is.
November 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm
I mean, on a rational level I can’t debate that.
On a petty level, I just really don’t like T20. It’s just not a circumstance I care about how players adapt to. Especially not the way it’s happening at the extent of more women’s Tests (according to James Sutherland). It may all be the same sport, but the formats are cannibalising each other, and I feel that making a series that originally existed as Tests into a ‘cricket series’ is the epitome of that.
November 17, 2017 at 4:21 pm
*at the expense
My pettiness has overtaken my spelling.
November 17, 2017 at 2:54 pm
I would like to see a combined men and women England team.
Give me Knight, Sciver, Taylor or Shrubsole over James Bloody Vince every time.
November 17, 2017 at 3:06 pm
But then they’d be able to pick Perry over Shaun Marsh.
November 17, 2017 at 4:56 pm
In other news, by which I mean first class cricket, even though the news is ageing a little, here is a link to my other visit to Lord’s in April 2014, which was also reported on this very site:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2014/04/30/middlesex-v-yorkshire-day-four-lords-30-april-2014/
In other, other first class news, I learn with regret (via Cricket badger) that former Lancashire cricketer Ezra Nutter passed away this very day…
…in 1903.