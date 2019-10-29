Papua New Guinea have qualified for the World T20. Without looking stuff up, let’s all share everything we know about Papua New Guinea

What follows is not intended to be a celebration of ignorance. It is an acknowledgement of ignorance and maybe a celebration of how sport can eat away at it just a little bit.
Papua New Guinea have qualified for the World T20. The magnificently named Norman Vanua made 54 off 48 balls to get them a key win over Kenya after they’d been 19-6 after four overs.
We don’t know much about the country of Papua New Guinea. Without a flimsy cricket pretext, we doubt we’d have added to our unimaginably limited knowledge any time soon. World T20 qualification means that we’re interested in the place more immediately.
For a long time, we were unusually well-informed about Papua New Guinea compared to most people we knew. This is because the average child doesn’t know a single thing about Papua New Guinea and when we were about ten, we read a kids’ book about it.
We use the term “unusually well-informed” very generously because the book in question arguably wasn’t a 100 per cent fair and accurate depiction of Papua New Guinea and the people who live there. We don’t know this for a fact, because we’ve barely added to our Papua New Guinea knowledge since then. It’s just a faint suspicion we have; one that you may begin to comprehend when we give you the title of the book in the next sentence.
The book in question was Cannibal Adventure by Willard Price.
We’ll give you that title again in case it didn’t quite register the first time around. The children’s book we are talking to you about right now is called Cannibal Adventure.
Cannibal Adventure is about two brothers, Hal and Roger, who travel the world studying and maybe capturing animals. We’ve half a mind they were conservationists, but in a 1970s kind of a way, which means they probably did more harm than good.
The conservativism was really just a pretext for them to go on adventures though. (Or rather ‘Adventures’ because the other Willard Price books about Hal and Roger are: Amazon Adventure (1949), South Sea Adventure (1952), Underwater Adventure (1954), Volcano Adventure (1956), Whale Adventure (1960), African Adventure (1963), Elephant Adventure (1964), Safari Adventure (1966), Lion Adventure (1967), Gorilla Adventure (1969), Diving Adventure (1970), Tiger Adventure (1979) and Arctic Adventure (1980).
From what we remember about Cannibal Adventure, Hal and Roger did actually meet some cannibals, or at least some people who’d once been cannibals and had since given it up. We’re pretty sure Roger found some shrunken desiccated human heads too.
Other than that, we learned that Papua New Guinea has some pretty mad animals, like Komodo dragons, and that crocodiles are surprisingly fast runners (which isn’t really a Papua New Guinea fact, it’s a crocodile fact).
We thought we’d also read about Papua New Guinea in Last Chance To See by Douglas Adams and Mark Carwardine, but turns out that it merely has a chapter about Komodo dragons in it and we’d assumed they’d gone to see them in Papua New Guinea because that’s all we know about Papua New Guinea. They actually went to see them on the island of Komodo, which is in Indonesia and we’re now wondering whether Papua New Guinea even has Komodo dragons at all, in which case our limited knowledge of Papua New Guinea somehow just deteriorated further.
What do you know about Papua New Guinea? No googling.
October 29, 2019 at 9:13 am
Geraint Jones was born there. That’s just about all I know.
And where it is – over on the right a bit. Doesn’t it have a straight line as a border through its middle on a (UK) map? That means it’s totally been colonised at some point – then uncolonised and presumably some large mess left by Europeans. But that might not be right at all.
I am equally thrilled at the excuse to exterminate a tiny portion of this ignorance.
Willard Price: the books that got me into reading. I can’t believe they’ve aged that well.
October 29, 2019 at 9:26 am
Oh yeah, Geraint Jones! Totally forgot about that.
October 29, 2019 at 10:08 am
Papua New Guinea was founded several years after Papua Old Guinea
October 29, 2019 at 10:42 am
I know that Papua New Guinea is the nation with the most languages per person in the world, it has hundreds of distinct languages spoken by only a few dozen people in isolated towns and villages. The ‘official’ language is English I think, in a ‘speak this if you want to be modern and urban’ sadly post colonial kinda way.
There was a Bruce Parry doco (might have been an alternate channel approximation of Bruce Parry) called Return of the Tribe not too long ago where they asked some of PNG’s native tribespeople to visit London, after Parry had spent some doco time with them. It was enlightening.
October 29, 2019 at 12:26 pm
My initial reaction, after reading the headline was the unforgettable PNG song to celebrate “World Statistical Day”. It really is a belter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJC7Tl6pej0
also Cannibalism.
October 29, 2019 at 12:35 pm
Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all cricket for failing to report an approach from a bookie
October 29, 2019 at 12:45 pm
We saw that. We said “Ah shite” about it.
That might be the full extent of our Shakib Al Hasan ban coverage.
October 29, 2019 at 1:37 pm
It’s like the General Election. If we all pretend it’s not happening, maybe it will go away.
October 29, 2019 at 1:43 pm
As my kids grow older, I’ve replaced ‘shite’ with ‘poop’. I also use ‘mushrooms’, from shiitake mushrooms (I don’t know how the brain got there).
As the kids hit teenage, I imagine I will go back to saying ‘shite’.
Tl;dr, poop, I wish that hadn’t happened.
October 29, 2019 at 1:14 pm
I remember reading that book too. The only thing I remember about it was it had a very dangerous snake it. They were the kind of books your parents tried to force you to read because the time reading them was better spent than time wasted on your Commodore 64 oh no this is bringing back a lot of feelings
October 29, 2019 at 3:52 pm
Cannibal Adventure on the C64 would have been unhinged and brilliant, we imagine.
October 29, 2019 at 1:42 pm
I lived there for 3 years as a child in the early 1980s. I can confirm I only got eaten twice
October 29, 2019 at 3:51 pm
Well this is a development.
October 29, 2019 at 5:17 pm
Jason Gillespie coached them once, I think.
October 29, 2019 at 6:11 pm
Funnily enough, I had a meeting and then lunch with a gentleman last week who is about to visit Papua New Guinea with his wife, just for the craic.
This fact came to light when I asked him if he has any food preferences, to which he replied, “none whatsoever. My wife and I are going on holiday to Papua New Guinea at the end of November and I hope to try cannibal pie”.
In the interests of full disclosure, the gentleman had a plain burger and greens for lunch in the restaurant.
My own interest in the place started young – I mentioned this before recently – and posted a link to my blog piece about it:
http://ianlouisharris.com/1974/12/11/ongkas-big-moka-television-documentary-11-december-1974/
Several people have looked at that link today prior to me posting this comment – have some KC folk have googling, perchance?
October 29, 2019 at 6:13 pm
I know bugger all about Papua New Guinea, so I did Google the place. I won’t ruin the knowing-things-about Papua New Guinea game, other than mentioning the following pearl of wisdom:
“Leftovers, sugarcane, and coconut milk are consumed while people work in their gardens.”
Leftovers? Hmm.