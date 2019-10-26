The Cricket 19 videogame probably isn’t going to make David Willey feel any better

Cricket 19 has been available for various kinds of PlayStations and Xboxes and Nintendo type things for a while now. (Here’s some very important journalism about how the player likenesses are kinda funny.)

In July, after the World Cup, they uploaded a new promotional video.

The video is not about the World Cup, but it has a World Cup bit in it. It shows England celebrating.

Check the image below. We’re pretty sure the winning team includes David Willey, who was of course famously omitted from the squad in favour of Jofra Archer.

Top of shot. Big chin. Looks like he’s going to lamp you one because he totally misunderstood a joke you just made that was actually very self-deprecating and not actually about him at all.

Will this image soften the blow of not being part of England’s World Cup winning team or will it reopen the wound and massage salt into it?

Pretty sure that’s England rugby winger Jonny May saluting/keeling over backwards next to him too. No idea what he’s doing there.

  1. David Willey’s Alice band has given us an awful lot to think about this week
  2. Stuart Broad v David Warner
  3. Breaking down David Warner and Nathan Lyon’s run-out of AB de Villiers – one of the most disrespectful dismissals in recent memory

October 26, 2019

India 'move on' from MS Dhoni and instead pick some random Dube

1 Appeal

  1. Ged

    October 26, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    My first thought was that none of the faces are distinct likenesses of the players they are supposed to depict.

    My second thought was that this chiselled-jawful pack of characters look less like the England cricket team and more like a bunch of blokes from central casting for a film about the Hitler youth.

    My next thought was that one of the blokes at the back is actually making a Nazi salute.

    What a downer.

    Reply

