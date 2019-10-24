MS Dhoni (via ECB YouTube)

This headline is not strictly accurate.

It’s true that India haven’t picked MS Dhoni and it’s also true that they have picked Shivam Dube.

The misleading part is that they haven’t picked Shivam Dube instead of MS Dhoni because Dube is an all-rounder and Dhoni is a wicketkeeper (or possibly was a wicketkeeper – there seems to be some debate about tenses at the minute).

Cricinfo reports that MSK Prasad, the chairman of selectors, commented on the Dhoni decision by saying that India were “moving on” and focusing on Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper instead.

Prasad’s contract as chairman of selectors is due to expire imminently. We’re very excited to see whether it’ll be renewed.