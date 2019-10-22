Don’t know what to think about The Hundred? Why not take your lead from Steve Smith’s awkward polite smile?

Has The Hundred moved you to descend on Lord’s armed with a pitchfork and a flaming torch?
No?
So you’re a fan then?
No, you’re not a fan.
So what exactly is your position?
If you’re basically in a shrug of a holding pattern then Steve Smith is your unlikely spiritual leader.
Here’s a few more words that explain what we’re on about here.
October 22, 2019 at 5:25 pm
I went for “excited” again. That’s two in a row from me on C365, “excited”.
I don’t mean that I am excited about The Hundred. Of course not – it’s much too far away for excitement.
I’m excited about your piece because it sums up so elegantly the conversation daisy and I had about that interview with Steve Smith when we saw it live.
Well writ.
You didn’t mention Smith’s abject failure to get the joke about Cardiff Bay looking like Sydney Bay, but we’ll let that pass.
BTW Daisy is actually a bit excited about The Hundred. She enjoyed the draft and for sure wants to come along to Lord’s and see what the new competition is all about when it kicks off. So there you have it – just as the ECB marketing folk expected – a whole new audience for cricket…oh, hold on a tick…
October 22, 2019 at 6:03 pm
JERSEY
Wasn’t expecting that one.