Don’t know what to think about The Hundred? Why not take your lead from Steve Smith’s awkward polite smile?

Steve Smith (via Twitter)

Has The Hundred moved you to descend on Lord’s armed with a pitchfork and a flaming torch?

No?

So you’re a fan then?

No, you’re not a fan.

So what exactly is your position?

If you’re basically in a shrug of a holding pattern then Steve Smith is your unlikely spiritual leader.

Here’s a few more words that explain what we’re on about here.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Chris Tremlett’s back
  2. Andy Caddick’s Test career – awkward bounce from an awkward bowling action from an awkward bloke
  3. Chuck Fleetwood-Smiths hit Cricinfo

October 22, 2019 / / 2 appeals

County cricket news

Previous post
Why South Africa couldn’t possibly have come up with a more appropriate end to their tour of India than Lungi Ngidi’s bizarre golden duck

Hey you!


If you can't really be bothered checking King Cricket for updates, then why not let us come to you...


Get the email (this is the best option)


On Twitter


On Facebook

2 Appeals

  1. Ged

    October 22, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    I went for “excited” again. That’s two in a row from me on C365, “excited”.

    I don’t mean that I am excited about The Hundred. Of course not – it’s much too far away for excitement.

    I’m excited about your piece because it sums up so elegantly the conversation daisy and I had about that interview with Steve Smith when we saw it live.

    Well writ.

    You didn’t mention Smith’s abject failure to get the joke about Cardiff Bay looking like Sydney Bay, but we’ll let that pass.

    BTW Daisy is actually a bit excited about The Hundred. She enjoyed the draft and for sure wants to come along to Lord’s and see what the new competition is all about when it kicks off. So there you have it – just as the ECB marketing folk expected – a whole new audience for cricket…oh, hold on a tick…

    Reply
  2. Bail-out

    October 22, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    JERSEY

    Wasn’t expecting that one.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

About King Cricket

Manifesto

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑