Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a point to make and a point boundary to pepper

2023 World Cup, Game 13, Afghanistan v England

England are still 2-1 up on Afghanistan in 50-over World Cup matches. Expand the head to head to include all one-day internationals and England are… 2-1 up. You wonder what sort of damage Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman would have done if they’d been given a sighter at any point in the last four years.

Or maybe England would have benefited from a bit more exposure. Who knows? One match every four years does feel dangerously frequent given how this one went though.

The first Afghanistan batter to score a hundred on his ODI debut, Gurbaz certainly knows how to make an immediate impact. First ball against England, the opener very smoothly did nothing at all and allowed five wides to happen.

Slick.

The five wides were somewhat confusingly a lot less wide than much of the bowling he subsequently faced. England eventually worked out that if you bowl outside off stump to Rahmanullah Gurbaz with fewer than seven point fielders, he’ll more than likely scythe the ball to the fence.

Lesson learned, they gave him a good working over with the one he pulls for six instead.

At least now they know he’s most vulnerable to balls faced by the other batter. That can be something to work on ahead of the next game between these two nations in 2027.

