Temba Bavuma’s ramp shot is not polished

Temba Bavuma has contributed all of 18 runs to the current T20 series between South Africa and England, so it’s odd that he should be responsible for one of the recurring highlights. His ramp shot is undeniably that though.

This is how Temba Bavuma played a ramp shot in the second match…

Sort of collapsing to leg and trying not to get hit in the face.

Although it is obviously a thing that can happen from time to time, collapsing to leg and trying not to get hit in the face is not actually the correct way to play the ramp shot.

What’s especially great about this is that of the two ramp shots Temba Bavuma has so far played, this was the good one. This was the one that went for four.

To break it down in a little more detail, this was how he started…

This is how he played the ball…

And this was his follow-through…

Just to reiterate: this was the good one.

Because this is how the ramp shot he played in the first match panned out…

Temba Bavuma managed to ramp the ball directly behind him straight into the wicketkeeper’s hands.

Our only real hope for the third T20 between South Africa and England is that Temba Bavuma plays a ramp shot.

You want to get these very important, life-enriching articles by email, you say? No problem. You can sign up for that here.