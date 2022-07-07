Western Storm v Sunrisers – match repoem

< 1 minute read

Sam sent us the following absolutely ages ago…

One, two, three, four, five

Once we went on a very long drive

Six, seven, eight, nine, ten

To see a cricket match again

Why did we have to go?

Because our daddy told us so

Who are his favourite team?

The girls who play in black and green

Who is in charge tonight?

Well, usually it’s Heather Knight

But she’s on an England trip

So this time Sophie Luff is skip

Which side has won the toss?

Our batting is a load of dross

When can we eat our tea?

I need to do another wee

Stop kicking that man’s chair

No, the scoreboard’s over there

Oh dear, you’ve spilled your drink

Be quiet now, I need to think

Just ten runs to win

My patience is wearing pretty thin

Sit down and watch the game

Oh great now look here comes the rain

One, two, three, four, five

Let’s go home, it’s a very long drive

Six, seven, eight, nine, ten

I’ll never bring you here again.