Western Storm v Sunrisers – match repoem

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. We’re only really interested in your own experience, so if it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. (But if it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.) They don’t have to rhyme.
Sam sent us the following absolutely ages ago…
One, two, three, four, five
Once we went on a very long drive
Six, seven, eight, nine, ten
To see a cricket match again
Why did we have to go?
Because our daddy told us so
Who are his favourite team?
The girls who play in black and green
Who is in charge tonight?
Well, usually it’s Heather Knight
But she’s on an England trip
So this time Sophie Luff is skip
Which side has won the toss?
Our batting is a load of dross
When can we eat our tea?
I need to do another wee
Stop kicking that man’s chair
No, the scoreboard’s over there
Oh dear, you’ve spilled your drink
Be quiet now, I need to think
Just ten runs to win
My patience is wearing pretty thin
Sit down and watch the game
Oh great now look here comes the rain
One, two, three, four, five
Let’s go home, it’s a very long drive
Six, seven, eight, nine, ten
I’ll never bring you here again.
2 comments
Sublime. Best match report yet.
Seems to mention the cricket a bit too much, but on balance I will overlook that on this occasion