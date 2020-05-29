Watching (and missing) a dramatic day of England v West Indies in 2000 – a match report

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. We’re only interested in what it was like to be at the game, so if it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. Equally, if it’s an amateur match, please go into excruciating detail.

William went to day three of the 2000 Lord’s Test between England and the West Indies.

He writes:

I went with some work related people, Neill and James. I actually like them though.

Usually that involves not watching cricket and having a nice lunch. I actually prefer this as I hate the tension of a game involving England (certainly 2000 England).

Unfortunately the two people I was with were quite keen to watch. I busied myself smoking and buying beer.

Luckily I was under strict orders to attend Tony’s 40th birthday late afternoon. He’s related to my wife Christine who was away with Madeleine (aged 1)

That meant at some crucial time I had to leave. I think it was crucial because Neill said, ‘don’t be a wanker, fuck the bloody party, it’s getting tense.’

[Editor: William had three asterisks between W and R and two after the F, but we gambled this was an arithmetical error. We didn’t check with him what those words should have been because it’s more fun to guess.]

I insisted on family obligations.

I got to the party and Tony asked me what the fuck I was doing there, seeing as I should be at the cricket.

He then told me the result. I didn’t enjoy the party. Neill and James stayed out till 5am.