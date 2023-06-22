Why do we complain about declarations? Maybe because declarations feel easier to quantify

4 minute read

Few declarations pass without public complaint, but Ben Stokes’ first innings declaration in the first Test of the 2023 Ashes was more controversial than most. People complained when it happened and then they really complained when England lost.

England were 393-8, Joe Root was on 118 and Nathan Lyon had just conceded 20 in an over. There were two overs to go until the second new ball became available.

And Stokes declared.

Any assessment of what might have happened had Stokes not declared is purely hypothetical, but it certainly felt like England would have scored a few more runs.

Batters are most vulnerable in the first few balls after coming out though and England’s captain saw this as an opportunity to have two such goes at Australia’s openers: four overs that night and then again with an as-good-as-new ball the following morning.

On Test Match Special, Michael Vaughan stated almost as a fact that England would have scored “30 or 40 runs” for those last two wickets. We can’t know that. They might only have scored 10, or Ollie Robinson and James Anderson could have been dismissed off the next two balls.

Stokes’ declaration was a gamble. England didn’t take a wicket in those four overs so it didn’t pay off, but we don’t actually know how much the gamble cost.

Hindsight says that given England didn’t take a wicket, they should have batted on. But then hindsight could also say that given Usman Khawaja ultimately made 141 and bowling at him with the new ball after a full day in the field represented the best opportunity to get him out, maybe Ben Stokes should have declared sooner.

Other “wrong” decisions

Although the outcome of a Test match is decided mathematically, scorecards are not mathematical formulae. You can’t look at them after the fact and plug in different numbers to get a different result. Games are steered by the decisions the players make and each decision takes the match down a different road.

Declaring eight wickets down to give yourself four overs at the opposition before the close of play takes the match one way. Batting on and making a few more runs takes it a different way.

What people sometimes overlook is that this goes for every decision. And you know what? An awful lot of decisions are made over the course of a five-day Test match. Like an absolutely crazy, uncountable number.

A lot of the “wrong” decisions that you don’t notice are also way more significant than the timing of a declaration. We can all spot a shit shot, but even a single instead of a two means a different batter on strike and a whole different timeline. Missing out on that run might actually save a batter bizarrely.

More obviously, just think about some of the decisions that came immediately after that declaration. Stokes gave those four overs to Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

To some people, Stokes declaring with only eight wickets down lost England the Test. However, it feels just as significant to us that Stokes spurned James Anderson that evening.

Indulging in simpleton maths on that scorecard we could argue that Usman Khawaja lbw Anderson for 0 would have been worth way way more than a handful of Joe Root slogs in the two remaining overs before Robinson and Anderson got cleaned up by the new ball. What a terrible decision, what moronic captaincy, what did he think he was doing?

Or maybe Jimmy wouldn’t have wheedled out Khawaja in those 12 balls. But that doesn’t mean the same hypotheticals don’t also apply for every single bowling change from then on – and there were many.

Every change in tactic matters, every minor field change could potentially swing the game – it’s just much, much harder to get a sense of what these decisions are worth. It’s not just a run saved here or conceded there; it’s wickets and emotions and – dare we say it – momentum.

It’s not that Stokes’ declaration gamble didn’t matter; it’s that it was just one of a great many probably-worth-about-30-runs decisions that were made one way or another by various players throughout the course of the match. To pick out that one as being some kind of out-and-out stinker overlooks that. (It also overlooks the huge benefits had the plan actually worked – which it could have.)

Yes, Stokes’ first innings declaration decided the match. But so did everything else.

Great barrelling bucket hats, you need the King Cricket email in your life. Find out all about it here

And here’s our Patreon page which explains how the site works and what it’s about.