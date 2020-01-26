Mark Wood (ECB)

This feels like a match where we would normally write a nice uplifting piece about Mark Wood. Unfortunately, we are midway through writing a lengthy, downpressing (we suppose you could use the word ‘depressing’ if you were so inclined) piece about Jos Buttler.

Actually, it’s not depressing (or downpressing). It’s more neutral. So stay tuned for that, folks. Sign up for our email so you don’t miss a nice neutral article about a guy you’ve just read 20 highly impassioned articles about.

The reason you aren’t getting the Mark Wood article is this: we only have time for one article this weekend. The reasons why we only have time for one article this weekend are these: we just moved house; we just had a son.

Things that are more important than writing about a Mark Wood five-for:

Writing about a Mark Wood/Stuart Broad batting partnership

Things that are more important than writing about a Mark Wood/Stuart Broad batting partnership:

The birth of a son (or daughter, for that matter – it’s just the son happens to be fresher in the memory)

So one thing and another, it’s been a bit of a fallow month on the site. Once the son has a name and we’ve worked out which parts of the house hold all the various things we took out of boxes the other day, we’ll try and get a bit more ‘content’ out there for you.

In the meantime: Mark Wood eh? What about all that stuff?