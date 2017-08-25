Headingley cricket tickets

In 2016, Headingley (officially Headingley Carnegie Stadium) is hosting the first one-day international (ODI) between England and South Africa and the second Test between England and the West Indies.

England v South Africa, 1st ODI, Wednesday May 24

England v West Indies, 2nd Test, Friday August 25 to Tuesday August 29

Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Located in Leeds, Headingley is home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club. The ground has been the scene of many memorable moments of Test cricket.

Historically, Headingley Cricket Ground has favoured swing bowling and has seen some short matches, but those days are long gone. These days the pitch is good for batting and you can expect a Test to last five days.

The ground was also the scene of the most significant Test during ‘Botham’s Ashes’ in 1981, when England, following-on, managed to achieve a narrow lead thanks to Ian Botham and the tail-end batsmen. Bob Willis then bowled Australia out to achieve one of the most famous and unlikely England victories of all time. What would those tickets have cost had anyone known what was to unfold?