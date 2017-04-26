Laurence Elderbrook refines his method

Previous instalment from Laurence Elderbook
Chastened by my uncharacteristically ineffectual performance the previous week, I resolve to prepare properly. Before I depart to find a team in need, I carry out my exercise regime to get the blood pumping. I essay twenty to thirty mad gambols followed by a series of naked frisks.
Once this is complete, I summon my squire, Darron-with-an-O. I do this by repeatedly striking the wall that separates our two abodes while calling out his name. Within moments, he is at my door. I hand him my bat and we immediately depart in my motorcar.
After a long morning, we eventually track down a team that is a player short. I inform the captain that I will open the batting. Primed by my mad gambols and naked frisks, I am ready for action and do not want to let my body cool.
The opening bowler is a lanky sort. I assess his gait and examine how he holds the ball. Clearly he will bowl full and swing the ball away. I take guard and pick the gap I will penetrate.
As the bowler runs in, I am awash with confidence, but his delivery stride rather takes me aback. He is left-handed and I had prepared as if he were right-handed. As his arm comes over, I try and work out how the way he holds the ball with one hand will impact on how he bowls with the other. Just as I correctly conclude that he will bowl straight medium-pace, the ball strikes the stumps.
I take the only option available to me. I let fly a huge bestial roar and march off the field, whereupon I gather Darron and immediately drive home, snatching some victuals which have been prepared for the tea break as I walk out.
April 26, 2017 at 12:17 pm
In other news, 25-year-old quits cricket to do something nowhere near as good as being paid to play cricket.
April 26, 2017 at 12:30 pm
“Potentially in law” as well, which is among the shittest of all the careers.
We’ve basically covered this already. http://www.kingcricket.co.uk/james-bruce-retires-from-cricket/2008/02/18/
April 26, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Stuart Law?
April 26, 2017 at 1:23 pm
Didn’t think of that. The “in” makes that, er…
April 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm
His T20 stats aren’t bad at all, and he’s had very positive press reaction in India, which means he has (had) a greater-than-nowt chance of making fairly serious money out of cricket.
With a brain like his and the connections he’ll have, he’d obviously make far more in Law than as a regular county pro, and perhaps even as an occasional Test player.
But the rise of T20 does open things up a bit.
April 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm
Of all the articles you’ve written, I agree the fuck out of this one the most, I think. It’s just sad. What I’d give to not have a perma-fucked knee in my early-30s and be able to essay a score and ten of mad gambols, paid or otherwise.
I hate Zafar Ansari. He is dead to me.
April 26, 2017 at 12:50 pm
At least he’s not quitting to help out with his brother’s ‘music career’, as a certain Kent player recently did.
April 26, 2017 at 1:50 pm
April 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm
April 26, 2017 at 7:59 pm
…”repeatedly striking the wall that separates our two abodes”…
…this infers that Laurence Elderbook lives in a semi-detached or terrace residence.
I suppose if we are talking about a grand terrace on the Cadogan Estate or similar, this news just about makes sense. But if we’re taking about a semi-detached shack in Penge, I don’t get it.
I’m also struggling to visualise the type of accommodation where the squire’s residence might adjoin the master’s.
Please help.
April 26, 2017 at 8:44 pm
Where do you keep your batman , Ged?
April 26, 2017 at 10:53 pm
In the batcave
April 27, 2017 at 9:05 am
I don’t have a valet, JB, I AM a valet.
Isn’t so much obvious after all these years?
April 26, 2017 at 9:07 pm
Laurence lives in a conversion above Darron’s garage.
April 26, 2017 at 8:10 pm
Playing my 1st match of the season next Thursday.
Distressingly, I’m currently number 8 on the team sheet. I average a sub-Chris Martin 0.25 with the bat and the person currently coming in at 9 scored our team’s 1st and 2nd ever centuries.
Really hoping this gets sorted out before we take the field or else this could end very badly indeed.
April 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm
Every time I hope Laurence will do well. I know he won’t, the format requires it and such things are set in stone. But still I start each new post with hope, knowing full well that disappointment inevitably awaits.
April 26, 2017 at 10:47 pm
There’s always hope.
If an infinite number of monkeys faced an infinite number of deliveries from an infinite number of decent medium paced weekend trundlers, eventually one would score a ton.
April 27, 2017 at 8:25 am
An infinite number would score a ton.
But an infinite number would also be out first ball for obstructing the field, and an infinite number would be out first ball because they picked the stumps up.
April 27, 2017 at 9:06 am
Oh don’t start all that again, APW. You know what I’m on about.