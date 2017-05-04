Laurence Elderbrook confronts a new challenge

Previous instalment from Laurence Elderbrook

Life as a cricketer errant continues to be wearying, but it is the path I have chosen and a path I will continue to walk. This week my squire, Darron-with-an-O, must have asked at more than a dozen clubs whether any team required a dashing opening batsman to make up the numbers before he found a taker.

I exit my motorcar and stride into the clubhouse. Resplendent in my cream flannels, I look immaculate. Darron points me in the direction of the captain and I shake him firmly by the hand. He seems pleased to have been gifted an eleventh player and thanks me for offering to help out. Sadly, the pleasantries end there, for he also informs me that my new team will be fielding first.

I take the only option available to me. I let fly a huge bestial roar and march back to the motorcar. When Darron appears, I instruct him to return inside to claim some of the victuals prepared for the lunch break.

As I make the most of this sustenance, Darron asks me whether I will be returning to the ground when it is our turn to bat. I give him a withering look and start the motorcar.

More Laurence Elderbrook

  1. Laurence Elderbrook embarks upon a career as a ‘cricketer errant’
  2. Laurence Elderbrook refines his method
  3. Laurence Elderbrook takes stock
  4. Laurence Elderbrook acclimatises
  5. Introducing Laurence Elderbrook

May 4, 2017

Extras

Previous post
Misbah-ul-Haq – King of the Daddy Fifty

7 Appeals

  1. Ged

    May 4, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Frankly, this episode is quite ridiculous. Did that rotten tosser of a captain not know who Laurence Elderbrook is?

    I am aware that you, KC, don’t do requests and heaven knows Laurence doesn’t do requests either, but a little more information about the specific victuals involved would add so much colour to these pieces.

    A very teasing word, victuals, when left out there on its own.

  2. JB

    May 4, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Why was Laurence stooping so low as to drive the car himself? In my mind Darron with an “o” would take care of such a menial task.

  3. Edwardian

    May 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Laurence’s ‘Bestial roar’ is an an anagram of ‘arborist lea’ which suggests he might only be capable of wooden strokes on an agricultural field.

