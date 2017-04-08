Who is Ben Coad, Yorkshire’s new strike bowler?

Earlier this week, Ben Coad was just some dude; some dude called Ben Coad; a young bowler whose Cricinfo profile page has him down as a ‘workhorse seamer’.

A couple of days into the county season and he’s Ben Coad, strike bowler.

He finished the first day with 5-18 off eight overs as Yorkshire’s wobbly start receded from memory in precisely the way things rapidly recede from memory in this day and age.

He continued, albeit slightly less spectacularly, on day two and finished with 6-37.

Coad is from the miniature city of Ripon and from what we’ve read seems disinclined to concede runs. The only other fact we’ve managed to glean is that his nickname is Coady – and quite frankly, we could have guessed that.

Suggested nicknames for Ben Coad:

  • Coad Breaker
  • Coad Red
  • Coadeine
  • Bar Coad
  • Coadependent Personality Disorder
Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook1Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. New Zealand v England at Dunedin match report
  2. Australia strike back but England strike back back
  3. Yuvraj Singh is a good Twenty20 bowler
  4. How old is Brett Lee?
  5. The 85mph right-arm seam bowler basket

April 8, 2017 / / 7 appeals

County cricket news

Previous post
A preview of the first round of County Championship matches?

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

7 Appeals

  1. Ged

    April 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    At work we have a top notch computer programmer named Ben.

    I guess now we’ll have to nickname him Ben Code.

    Reply
  2. Howe

    April 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The da Vinci Coad
    Discoad
    Go Back to Old Kent Coad

    Reply
  3. Sam

    April 8, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    In other news, I don’t like cricket anymore.

    Oh my Andy Moles and Tim Munton long ago.

    Reply
  4. JB

    April 8, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Sometimes referred to as the bowler formerly known as XBMC

    Reply
  5. patrick

    April 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    coadpiece

    Reply
  6. BailOut

    April 9, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Batsmen know when they’ve been Ben Coad

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑