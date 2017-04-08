Who is Ben Coad, Yorkshire’s new strike bowler?

Earlier this week, Ben Coad was just some dude; some dude called Ben Coad; a young bowler whose Cricinfo profile page has him down as a ‘workhorse seamer’.
A couple of days into the county season and he’s Ben Coad, strike bowler.
He finished the first day with 5-18 off eight overs as Yorkshire’s wobbly start receded from memory in precisely the way things rapidly recede from memory in this day and age.
He continued, albeit slightly less spectacularly, on day two and finished with 6-37.
Coad is from the miniature city of Ripon and from what we’ve read seems disinclined to concede runs. The only other fact we’ve managed to glean is that his nickname is Coady – and quite frankly, we could have guessed that.
Suggested nicknames for Ben Coad:
- Coad Breaker
- Coad Red
- Coadeine
- Bar Coad
- Coadependent Personality Disorder
April 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm
At work we have a top notch computer programmer named Ben.
I guess now we’ll have to nickname him Ben Code.
April 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm
The da Vinci Coad
Discoad
Go Back to Old Kent Coad
April 8, 2017 at 5:38 pm
In other news, I don’t like cricket anymore.
Oh my Andy Moles and Tim Munton long ago.
April 8, 2017 at 5:52 pm
Sometimes referred to as the bowler formerly known as XBMC
April 8, 2017 at 11:39 pm
Got there before me.
April 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm
coadpiece
April 9, 2017 at 12:12 am
Batsmen know when they’ve been Ben Coad