BT Sport are doing a free daily 10-minute Ashes highlights package

It’s Ronseally named The Ashes Catch-Up Show and it’s available on their website from 7pm each day.
10 minutes isn’t exactly life-changing but it’s better than the proverbial kick in the teeth and far, far better than a literal kick in the teeth. It’s also a very dense, action-packed ten minutes, so it’s decent value. Pretty much all you get is a barrage of the day’s boundaries, chances and wickets with only a very quick word at the start and end.
A certain strand of fans is annoyed that this year’s Magellan Ashes (movement rate of all ships is increased by two) is on a slightly different subscription TV channel. They will doubtless also be unhappy that this highlights package is relatively brief. However, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say that it isn’t the worst thing in the world.
Genocide is definitely worse than a well put-together 10-minute highlights package of a day’s cricket.
You may also be able to subscribe to BT Sport for less than you thought (no promises).
November 25, 2017 at 5:08 pm
Err, I’ve looked into getting BT Sports through my Sky box and it seems to be an eye watering 31 quid a month, for 12 months. Added to my Sky subs that’ll be the best part of a 100 quid a month. Fuck that, TMS it is.
November 25, 2017 at 5:42 pm
I’ll probably find myself up before The Beak for even suggesting this, but you can download an app called ‘Live Player’ to watch cricketing Ashes as they happen. Search for BT Sport therein. Working well for me so far.
Although it’s currently showing something called ‘Liverpool v Chelsea’, so it must be on the blink. I can exclusively reveal that someone called ‘Daniel Sturridge’ is blessed with genuine pace.
November 25, 2017 at 6:16 pm
I kinda know there’s ways and means of watching stuff, but these days, at least, I’d like to be legit.
November 25, 2017 at 6:17 pm
Is this Daniel Sturridge bloke as quick as John Snow?
November 25, 2017 at 6:21 pm
I’m paying $12 a month for Channel 9’s broadcast via Willow TV. I guess that would be region locked in Perfidious Albion, though.
I’m not sure that England are justifying paying even that much, to be fair.
November 25, 2017 at 6:31 pm
The UK Subs ain’t what they used to be. I guess that’s a reference that only Ged would get.
November 25, 2017 at 6:53 pm
daneel, are you in the US? I’m snuggling to find a way of even getting TMS since moving to Trumpland.