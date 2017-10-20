Subscribing to BT Sport for the Ashes

We’ve been bemoaning the out-of-date way in which broadcasters sell sport to consumers for quite a while now. We were mildly encouraged by changes to Sky Sports announced earlier this year, but they only went so far and also had zero bearing on the upcoming Ashes as BT Sport has the broadcast rights for that series.
So how is BT going about signing up cricket fans?
A recent Ashes-related BT Sport press release asked the following leading question somewhere near the bottom: “Not a BT customer and don’t want to switch your broadband to us?”
You don’t ask a question like that without having an answer lined up. The answer was this: “If it’s just our wide-range of premium sport that interests you then you can also simply sign-up to watch BT Sport right now.”
Yes, yes, yes. This is exactly what we want. No phone line, broadband, or other TV package serving as some sort of eye-wateringly expensive and unnecessary entry fee – just the one thing we want.
We only want access to BT Sport so we only want to pay for that.
Huzzah?
Following the link somewhat confusingly takes you to the View and Manage your Broadband Extras page. Among the very many frequently asked questions on that page (maybe you should rewrite the page if so much is left unclear) is: “Can I pay for the BT Sport app if I don’t have BT broadband?”
The answer, apparently, is: “No, you need to get a BT Broadband or BT TV package, or get BT Sport on Sky Digital Satellite Platform.”
BT doesn’t seem to be on the same page as itself on this one.
Sadly, we’ve checked all around their site and that does seem to be correct. Maybe BT have got something in the pipeline, but as things stand you do need to subscribe to their broadband or TV service to get access to the BT Sport App.
Update
No, you don’t. See below for how to get BT Sport via various different broadband/TV providers.
Signing up for BT Sport via Plusnet
This page appears to imply that it’s only a fiver a month, which is a bit of a result (if true).
Signing up for BT Sport via TalkTalk
You can sign up here.
The bad news is it’s £22.99 a month and there’s also a sign-up fee of £20 if you commit for a year and £35 if you only commit for a month.
The Ashes runs for over a month, so the minimum cost of subscribing to BT Sport if you’re a TalkTalk customer is £80.98.
Signing up for BT Sport via EE
EE seems to be offering its customers three months of the BT Sport app for free. More details on this page.
If you’re on an EE mobile contract, we suppose you could take them up on this and then work out how to cast the footage to your TV.
Christ this is complicated. Don’t blame us. We’re just the messenger.
Disclaimer
We’re doing our best here, but thanks to the opaque policies and labyrinthine websites of the various media companies involved, there’s a decent chance that some of this is wrong – and even if it isn’t, it is of course subject to change.
October 20, 2017 at 11:17 am
This is probably just confusing things yet further, but the BT Customer Help website says the following, in response to the question ‘Can I pay for the BT Sport App if I’m not a BT Broadband customer or BT Sport Pack subscriber?’
“EE, TalkTalk and Plusnet customers can all get access to the BT Sport App by contacting their service provider directly.”
Personally, I will probably be asleep and/or at other people’s houses during most of the upcoming series.
October 20, 2017 at 11:18 am
That’s not worked, has it?
The page I was trying to link to is here.
October 20, 2017 at 11:38 am
This is magic. The TalkTalk advice is that it’s possible, but you have to buy it from BT.
Good news though, there IS a page featuring actual details.
http://www.productsandservices.bt.com/products/get-bt-sport-on-talktalk/
It’s £22.99 a month. There’s also a sign-up fee of £20 if you commit for a year and £35 if you only commit for a month.
The Ashes runs for over a month, so the minimum cost of subscribing to BT Sport if you’re a TalkTalk customer is £80.98.
October 20, 2017 at 11:57 am
Or you could just not bother because all the matches are at night anyway. My not bother dial seems to be in the ‘on’ position all the time these days.
October 20, 2017 at 12:40 pm
Re: EE I’ve been trying to work out how to cast the BT sports app on to the telly for the last two months and I can’t do it. You definitely can’t do it through the usual routes – so if anyone knows how to do this let me know.
The actual app is actually pretty good, it’s just a shame you can only watch it on a tiny screen.
October 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm
Feels like one way or another the consumer has an awful lot of work to do to pay for something they’re perfectly willing to pay for.
October 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm
I once saw a famous cricketer get the BT sport app without having to pay for BT Broadband.
The next morning I chatted to Michael Vaughan at breakfast about his helicopter dash to see Sheffield play Hull in the football playoffs.
October 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Now some of that story sounds familiar.
October 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm
We’re not accepting responsibility for that one, by the way. The editor’s pasting skills clearly leave something to be desired.
October 20, 2017 at 4:48 pm
You were not being held responsible but having denied it… well now. The pasting skills have excelled, but the cutting skills are lacking.
Anyway, none of this should distract from an excellent public information service and, hopefully, may even spawn another terrible in-joke.
October 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm
Will there be highlights on Normal Telly?
October 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm
No word yet.
October 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm
I assume you can’t get access to willow.tv in the UK?
(or maybe you could, with some technical jiggery-pokery)
That seems to be my option. Appears to be $11.99 a month.
October 20, 2017 at 5:44 pm
A VPN set to the US might work. You might also need to pay via PayPal or some other such method that isn’t tied to a physical address.