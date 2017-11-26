Are England on the brink of defeat or the verge of defeat?

Judging by the headlines, this seems to be the main question remaining from the first Test. Brinks are outnumbering verges from what we’ve seen. We’re yet to see a cusp.
Despite fielding fewer bowlers than England, Australia have had a greater number of effective ones in this Test. Chris Woakes and Jake Ball haven’t supported Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad particularly well. Throw in a Steve Smith and the match starts to inch away from you like a relentless and single-minded slug – too slippery to grasp and with no real desire to come back to you of its own volition.
It’s also rare for a team to field only four bowlers and for none of them to let their team-mates down. England’s specialist batting may not be good enough to really impose itself against the solidity of Australia’s bowling attack but the fact that the lower middle order hasn’t managed to perform its routine bail-out act is arguably a more significant symptom of the home bowlers’ all-round competence.
Now onto the traditional taking of positives: there’s no point getting up at 5am tomorrow.
November 26, 2017 at 10:07 am
Do you think that pouring salt onto Steve Smith might work, yer maj?
I’m going to be a pain and re-ask the same question from the last thread as it seems rather more relevant here…
Could anyone who actually watched it (or who stayed up late enough to hear it analysed on TMS) explain why was Woakes so ineffective? He seemed to have been bowling very well in the warm-up matches, by reports. Obviously that’s a different standard and different pitch but it isn’t as if he left his bowling brain behind on the plane?
November 26, 2017 at 11:40 am
He seems down on pace, and the ball isn’t moving.