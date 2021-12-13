If you’re going to win the toss and collapse in an Ashes Test then…

There is a very easy way in which England could have collapsed even more comprehensively in the first Test. They could have picked their two all time greatest duck-makers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

It was a missed opportunity, but it’s not like the two men haven’t been involved in a win-the-toss-and-immediately-collapse Ashes Test before. In 2009, at Headingley, Andrew Strauss called correctly, opted to bat and then saw his side rolled for 102 inside 34 overs.

Strikingly, neither Anderson nor Broad made a duck on that occasion. They both made 3. Four other players failed to trouble the scorers however – Paul Collingwood, Graeme Swann, Steve Harmison and Graham Onions.

Ravi Bopara, batting in what feels like his final Test but which actually wasn’t, made 1.

In the second innings Broad was one half of one of the fastest hundred partnerships in Test history. It was a pretty classic Broad Test really and a great early showing from a man who would grow to become the greatest batsman in the world.

No prizes for guessing what the latest episode of the Ridiculous Ashes is about. (Come on. Even if the previous few paragraphs didn’t tip you off, we’ve been covering the 2009 Ashes and last week was the third Test.)

