Joe Denly is here to play a whole inconclusive career

Joe Denly was a weird selection, but since he was first picked, he’s done enough to stay in the team.
Just about.
Denly’s given us spectacular catches and spectacular drops, but the defining feature of his Test career is an incredible ability to score barely enough runs to survive. We’re actually rather starting to enjoy it.
In the 2019 Boxing Day Test, Denly top scored in England’s first innings, making 50 after being dropped on nought.
For a while, we thought this was the Denliest innings imaginable – and taken in isolation it probably is. It wasn’t many runs. But it was more than anyone else managed. But he could have been out for a duck.
You can’t conclude anything from that. Magnificent stuff.
Since then, he’s made 31 and 38 and it’s only by considering these innings as well that you can fully appreciate his genius. Really, these innings are just as inconclusive as the 50. As circumstances change, Denly evolves.
In 22 Test innings, Denly has made just three single figure scores and zero hundreds. He doesn’t deal in extremes. Instead he deals in 18s and 35s and 59s, doling out whichever seems most appropriate in the circumstances.
Joe Denly has made 74 in a match where someone made a double hundred. Joe Denly has also top scored in an Ashes Test with 12.
Joe Denly isn’t here to play one-off inconclusive innings. Joe Denly is here to toy with us and play a whole inconclusive career.
January 3, 2020 at 3:02 pm
Is he maybe, sort of, the new Ian Bell?
Too soon to say.
January 3, 2020 at 3:24 pm
Bell was a man who frustrated people by not averaging 50.
Denly averages 31.31..
An Ian Bell for modern times maybe.
January 3, 2020 at 3:44 pm
That average fits perfectly into “he doesn’t do extremes”. An average over 50 is good. An average of 18.75 is bad (for a batsman). An average of 31.31 is neither here nor there.
January 3, 2020 at 4:10 pm
Ollie Pope is the new Ian Bell. Everyone who is anyone is saying so, a topic which makes Daisy almost as irritable as the naff nicknames matter I alluded to on the previous thread. Popey is the new Belly, I should say.
Joe Denley has previous in this matter of inconclusive stats. His first class average of 36.summat is borderline – just about good enough to get him his test chance.
He had three seasons with Middlesex and it was a bit like the England experience for us: 2012 to 2014 – County Championship average 28.9 – just two tons of coal in 70 innings (63 complete ones). 11 half-tons.
January 3, 2020 at 6:03 pm
I am devastated to learn that I am not someone who is anyone. What a way to find out.
January 3, 2020 at 6:11 pm
No, no, no.
“Everyone who is anyone” is, in this context, as sarcastic a phrase as they get.
You don’t want to be anyone in this context, APW, really you don’t.
I certainly don’t want to be anyone. Nor does Daisy.
Ollie Pope, on the other hand…who knows? But I suspect he’d prefer to be Ollie Pope and not “that Ian Bell lookalike; what’s his name again?”
January 3, 2020 at 6:05 pm
Maybe he can become the new Mark Butcher?
I see Sibley is garnering Rob Key comparisons in the Graun.
January 3, 2020 at 7:22 pm
Well at least he’s not James ‘waft outside off-stump’ Vince. A lad I worked with went to school with him, and said he’s a bit of a dick.
I quite like Joe Denly, he’s older. Sorry.