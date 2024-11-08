Sunrise without enlightenment – a Sunrisers v South East Stars match report

2 minute read

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. We’re only really interested in your own experience, so if it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. (But if it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.)

Ged Ladd writes…

DAISY: So who are the Sunrisers?

GED: They are the women’s franchise comprising Middlesex and other neighbouring counties, such as Essex and Northamptonshire.

DAISY: I thought that was London Spirit.

GED: London Spirit is a “The Hundred” franchise – except we’re not supposed to call those ones franchises – whereas Sunrisers is a franchise for 50-over and Twenty20 cricket.

DAISY: That makes no sense.

GED: None of the domestic cricket makes sense at the moment.

DAISY: Where’s the DJ? Where’s the razzamatazz? Where’s the crowd?

GED: The ECB wants to promote The Hundred, so domestic Twenty20 gets the dregs.

DAISY: How many of the players do you recognise?

GED: Frankly, apart from the international players I don’t recognise any of them. This is only the second time I have been to a women’s domestic match.

DAISY: They aren’t very forthcoming on the big screen or the tannoy either. How many Middlesex players are playing for Sunrisers today?

GED: No idea.

DAISY: Are any of today’s Sunrisers actually Middlesex players then?

GED: Possibly not… (Googles a bit) …I don’t think so.

DAISY: Then why should we support Sunrisers?

GED: Because they are Middlesex’s team, that’s why. Sunrisers are the team included in your Middlesex membership.

DAISY: I’m sold.

Sign up for the King Cricket email to learn more about other people’s trips to the cricket.