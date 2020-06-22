The Realm’s England XI – 10. James Anderson

We’re picking an England XI comprising the players we invested in the most.

Once upon a time we worked on a helpdesk for those credit card type machines you get in shops where people top up their electricity and gas and pay-as-you-go mobile phones, back when going to a shop to do such things seemed a very normal way of going about matters.

It was every bit as soul-destroying as you’d imagine. Each Monday we’d be given scripted comments about how Orange hadn’t “gone live” and how it would “go live” next Monday instead. There was quite a lot of being shouted at.

This wasn’t helped by our level of training. We all spent a good few months confidently telling shopkeepers that none of our machines had an on-off button until we discovered that one of them actually did. We only had two different machines.

The relevance of this is that we worked with a guy called James Anderson and James Anderson was also into cricket and while we were both working together this other guy called James Anderson made his Lancashire debut.

These were the days when following cricket was mostly about reading scorecards in the newspaper. Both of us instantly spotted James Anderson (cricketer) and immediately started following his fortunes incredibly closely.

It has been quite the ride.