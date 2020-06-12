The Realm’s England XI – 4. Graeme Hick

We’re picking an England XI comprising the players we invested in the most.

Graeme Hick was the best batsman in the world and he was going to play for England and England were going to have the best batsman in the world and WHY AREN’T YOU THE BEST BATSMAN IN THE WORLD?

And oh, wait, maybe he needs to settle in a bit and ease into Test cricket, that last innings was promising. Probably once he’s feeling more secure he’ll unveil the full extent of his talent and WHY HAVE YOU DROPPED GRAEME HICK AGAIN?

And okay, he’s back, he’s got another chance and he’s averaging just over 40 this series, so that means he’s an averaging-over-40 kind of player and he’ll probably go from strength to strength from now on and that last match was just an aberration and WHY HAVE YOU DROPPED HIM AGAIN?

Why have you dropped him and picked Mark Ramprakash who is clearly – CLEARLY – not cut out for Test cricket?