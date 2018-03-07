Two reasons why squad rotation in county cricket is a very bad thing

County cricket doesn’t get enough media coverage that it can get away with resting players. That’s the two-second version of the point I’m making over at Wisden.
Whether they say as much or not, counties rotate their squads. There are two problems with this.
1. It makes teams shitter
There are currently too many matches for a county to have its best XI playing at its best every game. Players need time off and when the best players are given time off, the matches they miss become of a lower standard. Cricket also has few big names and pitting eleven blokes no-one’s heard of against eleven other blokes no-one’s heard of doesn’t help win people over.
2. Players end up specialising
The triple format nature of cricket means that in practice player rotation tends to equate to specialisation, whether the player wants to do so or not. There is already far too much of this shit. Enough.
Conclusion
There should be way fewer county matches such that it becomes physically possible to play and perform in every match in every format.
You can read a longer, better-argued version of this here.
March 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm
They have a chance to sort this out (Spoiler: they won’t)
CC – 3 Divisions of 6
T20 – New franchise thing, no county tournament
One Day – As is
I really think that could work
April/May – 4 x CC games
mid May – mid June – One day tournament
mid June – mid July – 3 x CC games
mid July – mid August – T20tastic
late August – Sept – 3 x CC games
Yes the CC is a bit stop start, but at least you are getting a variety of conditions. The only other thing you lose is the end of season one day final, but can’t we live with that on a Sunday in mid June? Who knows, with that oyu could even schedule the CC games to run Friday-Monday to see if people will watch it.
March 7, 2018 at 5:32 pm
Like the 3 division concept. The alternative is if there are too many games either cut formats or the number of counties. Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas though.
March 7, 2018 at 7:50 pm
I’d rather have three divisions than way few counties.
Leics will be at the bottom losing to Derby whether it’s called Div 2 or 3 anyway.
March 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm
In one way I find it difficult to understand the ‘too much cricket’ argument, given the amount of cricket Kohli, Dhawan, Bhuvi, Bumrah etc play, almost always at 30 degrees plus. If the likes of Rashid and Hales feel that they only have have so much skill and fitness to spend over one summer, it is their loss not red ball cricket’s.
March 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm
Yebutt, India’s domestic first class competition has 6 first class games a season(last I heard). Also, I’m not sure about the temperature relevance?
March 7, 2018 at 11:14 pm
Amount of cricket. At international level, as an aside.
March 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm
I cannot imagine the cricketing involvement Dhoni had from say 2008 – 2015. Keeping and captaining every possible game – big, small and IPL. Tendulkar. Ashwin was bowling leg spin recently in India’s domestic F50 competition, simply to expand his toolset. If the big names aren’t playing every possible game over an English summer in 15 degrees Celsius against trundler bowling, that’s a cop-out.
March 7, 2018 at 10:40 pm
Christ, you’re having a pop at our weather again.
Point is they’re pro cricketers and they want to play professional cricket and make money at it. They can do it playing international stuff for England and some of the BBL/IPL stuff overseas. What they can’t do is piss about in county cricket for the last few years of their career waiting for England to pick them for a one off test.
March 7, 2018 at 9:26 pm
How about a complete restructure to 9 divisions, each containing 2 counties. The only first class game of the year could be played in late February and would be timeless. The winner moves up a division and the loser down. At the end of March the winner in division one would be declared champion and moved directly to the bottom of division 9 (be much like Lancs winning the county championship).
April could be reserved for the Home Bargains 50 / 30 comp. Played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings (but sometimes on Monday mornings and mid-afternoon Friday) the HB50/30 would see teams of any division pitted against each other, seemingly randomly. The general principal of the game would be to see if the team chasing could better or equal half the score, in thirty overs, the team batting first made in fifty.
May, June & July would see the “Bet Victor (almost the IPL) step and fetch it 20/20 league cup championship knockout”. This would involve regional towns, geographically close to existing first class cricket grounds, to enrol in a franchise system. It would involve all the important towns & cities in England and Wales such as (and restricted only to) London.
August could host some other domestic bobbins, but to be fair it doesn’t really matter, because even the most devoted of cricket supporters are utterly perplexed about what’s going on by August. ‘What? Notts are out, I thought they were doing OK?’
If we could draw a line by mid-August then at least Sky and all the shouty dick head ‘pundits’ could get the football season properly underway