Define ‘dibbly-dobbly medium pace’

We all feel that we know it when we see it, but what exactly is dibbly-dobbly medium pace?
Is it just non-spin bowling of a certain velocity (less than 75mph, say)? Or is it something more specific than that.
When we asked people to identify the greatest dibbly-dobbly medium-pace bowler of all time on Twitter, the vast majority of suggestions were batsmen who bowled a bit.
These players were, almost by definition, not particularly effective, so it struck us that there were perhaps two distinct aspects to greatness in this particular field: (a) being the purest example of such a bowler, and (b) being the most effective practitioner.
You might think that being a part-timer is a key aspect of dibble-dobblery, but that doesn’t mean the player can’t still be effective. And at the same time, isn’t there something fundamentally awe-inspiring about a player able to carve out a successful career solely off the back of medium pace bowling?
Bowlers who fall into the latter category also raise another important question: does a surfeit of skill render you ineligible for inclusion in this category? Can a talented swing bowler like Praveen Kumar truly be considered dibbly-dobbly purely on the basis that he doesn’t unduly trouble the speed gun?
As you can see, this is an open-ended sort of question. Feel free to have your say.
March 4, 2018 at 4:19 pm
How young were the respondents? And how kiwi? I wonder whether some important contenders have been left out due to lack of memory. Obviously “all time” goes back further than that but “dobble” is a more recent term. When history books tell us a batsman was also a competent bowler of gently paced “cutters”, would we say they “dobbled” in modern parlance?
March 4, 2018 at 6:02 pm
There is certainly a strong Kiwi tradition of medium pace. Larsen, Harris, even Jesse Ryder in more recent times.
I’m not sure I’d have had Collingwood down as ‘dibbly dobbly’, though, it does seem that mere medium pace-ness is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition of the dibbly dobbly descriptor. Is ‘military medium’ the only other type of non-spin slower bowling (leaving aside the Trevor Chappell style…)?
Any votes for Ballance?
March 4, 2018 at 4:21 pm
Nah, the first line – we all know it when we see it. Also yes, a surfeit of skill should render the player ineligible. OK, here’s my attempt – ‘non-spin bowling below 75mph, where 1. the bowler doesn’t have a particular plan, and 2. the over could easily go for 22 runs so long as the batsman doesn’t mind appearing foolish.’
March 4, 2018 at 4:41 pm
Does it also have psychological value like spin by sending the batsman off-kilter after, say, a fast attack. Occasionally effective. A 'what's happening here' sort of thing.
March 4, 2018 at 6:04 pm
That was certainly always true of Stick Cricket – after getting used to the rhythm of the pace attack, anything slower used to completely undo me.
March 4, 2018 at 4:42 pm
My vote for Chris Harris. 23 Tests and 250 ODIs on that filth?
March 4, 2018 at 6:36 pm
Surely no one comes close to King Gavin, by whatever benchmark used.
What about spin bowlers above a certain velocity? and by that I mean Anil Kumble, who was technically a spinner but could (and would) bowl faster than venkatesh prasad.