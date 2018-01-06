Why does Mason Crane have so many aborted deliveries?

Mason Crane bails out (@CricketAus)

White bread, brown bread, sourdough, rye or ciabatta? Faced with an unexpected question after reaching the head of a long, long queue, Mason Crane would not be rushed into a rash decision, you feel. Everyone can wait.

As dozens of pairs of frustrated eyes tried to bore holes in the back of his neck in the hope of somehow rupturing a major artery, Crane would calmly mull his decision over. Bread decisions matter. You have to get them right.

Similarly, if Crane doesn’t want to bowl the ball, then he’s not going to. And you can’t make him.

Some bowlers develop a fear of letting go of the ball, but Crane’s recurrent aborts instead smack of his having the bravery to hold onto it.

Even if 50,000 people are going to be pissed off with him, Crane’s not releasing the thing if he doesn’t feel like his body’s in sync. He’s going to cling onto that ball, do a go-around and try and ensure he comes in at the right trajectory on his next attempt.

And if that doesn’t happen? Well, shut your faces, because he’s going to do exactly the same thing again.

We rather like this. It’s kind of, ‘what I want to do is more important than what you want me to do’.

No-one got anywhere in life by paying any attention to other people. We’re pretty sure of that.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook2Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Mason Crane: first look in Test cricket
  2. Everyone’s going mental about Hampshire’s Mason Crane
  3. Mark Stoneman took the long way round
  4. England play South Africa in a pretty meaningless T20 international and Bob isn’t playing
  5. Yuvraj Singh can actually play deliveries that bounce above his knees

January 6, 2018 / / 1 appeal

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
Mason Crane: first look in Test cricket
Next post
Is Hardik Pandya the best all-rounder in the world?

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

1 Appeal

  1. Micko

    January 6, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    The thing about Mason Cr…wait, I’ll start again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑