The hefty, graceful Inzamam-ul-Haq is slightly older

Apparently it’s Inzy’s birthday today. We know this because All Out Cricket linked to an old Kings of Cricket piece we wrote about him on that basis.
If recycling content on a Friday because it’s someone’s birthday is good enough for All Out Cricket, well it’s also good enough for us. Have you seen this week’s Cricket Badger? If you have you’ll realise that we’re not exactly desperate to pour heart, soul and time into something new as this week draws to a close.
So this is pretty much it. Today’s news is basically that Inzy’s a day older. As are you. Same as every day.
March 3, 2017 at 12:44 pm
Are you feeling ok KC?
March 3, 2017 at 2:22 pm
No worse than normal. Just a bit rushed.
March 3, 2017 at 12:49 pm
Those hover caption jokes are getting more and more opaque.
“1999 Cricket World Cup, Headingley, 23rd May, 1999, Pakistan beat Australia by 10 runs, Pakistan’s Inzamam Ul Haq is run out for 81 (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)”
I don’t get it.
March 3, 2017 at 2:02 pm
Two fine examples of comedy here, AP: Australia losing, and an Inzy run-out. I suggest you get out more (exact mode of dismissal can be your choice)
March 3, 2017 at 1:58 pm
No article about Inzy could be complete without referring to the time whilst fielding in a match at the Toronto Skating and Curling club when he called to the dressing room for his bat in order to wade into the crowd and bludgeon a spectator who had been calling him a fat potato. Reminiscent of Eric Cantona in his pomp.
http://www.espncricinfo.com/magazine/content/story/245024.html
March 3, 2017 at 3:07 pm
That All About Cricket article is an extraordinary piece. Part way through you say “Matthew Hayden”, but I can’t find the phrase “pompous oaf” anywhere. Nor “barrel-chested buffoon”, nor indeed “guff-spouting cretin”. All you say is “Matthew Hayden”.
Obviously Matthew Hayden didn’t say he felt like Inzamam-ul-Haq. Obviously Matthew Hayden said that Matthew Hayden channelled the potentiality of performance within a co-binding structure of Inzamam-ul-Haq complexity limitation parameters. But for some reason you chose to simplify that into the English language phrase in the article.
Did it make you feel grubby?
March 3, 2017 at 3:46 pm
Editors, innit.
March 3, 2017 at 5:57 pm
