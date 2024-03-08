Did you see… Ben Stokes ceasing to be a specialist batter?

2 minute read

It is halfway through day two. The score is 275-1. The last 28 wickets in the series have all fallen to spin. Ben Stokes hasn’t bowled in a match since June. Rohit Sharma faces on 103, thinking about 203 – maybe even 303. Stokes knocks his off stump back first ball.

Honestly, what a preposterous cricketer. It’s not that Stokes came on and took a wicket with his first ball. It’s that taking a wicket then and there was so profoundly unlikely, no matter who was bowling.

The reactions:

Zak Crawley grinned and put his hand over his mouth in disbelief (why is putting your hand over your mouth a default response to disbelief?)

Brendon McCullum grinned and put his hand over his mouth in disbelief and shook his head

Paul Collingwood did a small giggle of disbelief

Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir laughed in disbelief

Mark Wood put his hands on his head and grinned in disbelief

You can detect the theme here.

> Ben Stokes: Lord Megachief of Gold 2022

Only it’s not exactly disbelief, is it? It’s disbelief paradoxically laced with complete lack-of-surprise.

“Of course this has happened. It’s Ben Stokes. Why didn’t I assume this was going to happen?”

Only it’s not that either, because breaking a 171-run partnership with your first ball in nine months is still not a thing that should happen – even when you’re Ben Stokes.

But of course it happened. But it shouldn’t have happened. Yet it did.

Why did it happen? Because it was Ben Stokes.

Why does that matter? How can that matter? It’s not like he’s that remarkable a bowler.

Ah, but he *is* a remarkable cricketer. He’s Ben Stokes!

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN!? IT MAKES NO SENSE.

And yet also it completely does.

Those are the emotions you see on the faces of Stokes’ colleagues. They’re men strapped into a merry-go-round of confusion, unable to alight on solid ground.

For his part, Stokes responded by scratching his ear and doing a half-shake of the head.

Maybe the eye of the storm is the only vantage point from which it all makes sense.

