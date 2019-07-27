Chris Woakes (via ECB YouTube)

England v Ireland, only Test, day three

Midway through Ireland’s second innings, there was a replay of one of Chris Woakes’ wickets. The batsman edged it behind and Woakes did a jumping fist pump thing to celebrate.

As we waited for them to return to the live footage, it suddenly occurred to us that this was live footage. Chris Woakes is now so consistent, he doesn’t even really vary his modes of dismissal or celebrations any more.

Ireland were bowled out for 38. England had made 303 in their second innings. And England were still ashamed of themselves.

Was there any possible second innings outcome that could have redeemed the 85 all out in the eyes of the punditocracy?

We’re guessing not. You don’t need to have unearthed a long-forgotten 20-metre extension lead to know that some things can never really be undone.

The guy who did best in England’s second innings has been left out of the Ashes squad.