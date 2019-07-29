An update on the Patreon crowdfunding idea

Winnington Park Cricket Club (CC licensed by Lizzie)

We had a really uplifting response to our survey about whether regular readers would be willing to pay a small sum each month to help us do more on the site. It wasn’t so much the financial generosity that struck us; it was the display of appreciation, which is something you don’t ordinarily get a sense of as a writer.

Upshot is, we’re going to do it. But not just yet. We’ll explain why in a second.

The vast majority of people who completed the survey said they’d pledge between £1 and £5 a month and so we’ll base the funding tiers around that (even though everything has to be priced in US dollars).

The survey also revealed almost breath-takingly limited appetite for ‘rewards’. Most people simply wanted us to do more on the site in some way or another. It’s hard to quantify, but if we get enough funding we should be able to deliver some combination of (a) more frequent updates, (b) longer pieces and (c) coverage of non-England matches.

A podcast was mentioned a couple of times. This is something we think about from time to time, but if it ever happens, it would be very occasional.

Gift vouchers for shops that no longer exist was our favourite reward suggestion. We hope the person who requested ‘an occasional hug’ is not a friend or family member, because honestly you should know better.

The reason why we’re holding fire with this for the time being is that we’ve had an idea for an optional ‘reward’ that we think a fair few of you would be interested in. However, it’ll be a couple of weeks before we know whether it’s a goer or not.

Until then, it’s business as usual. (It’ll be business as usual afterwards too.)