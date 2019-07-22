We might ask you something. Please can we ask you whether we should ask you that something first?

When it comes to working out how we spend our time each week, King Cricket is currently – for boring financial reasons – our lowest priority. We haven’t been writing the site these last 13 years to make our fortune. This is why some weeks we publish quite a bit and other weeks not so much.

That’s rubbish. We love writing here and we’d very much like to be able to devote a little more time to it – even just an extra morning a month. Maybe you’d like us to devote more time to it too?

If you were willing to chip in a (very) small sum each month, we could…

  • Write more articles
  • Do longer, more in-depth pieces
  • Do requests

What we don’t know is whether or not you’d be willing.

Here’s a survey. And here’s a link to the survey because it probably won’t show up in the email.

Please answer honestly because if this doesn’t seem like it’s worth doing, we won’t bother.

Patreon is a platform where readers can help fund websites like this on a monthly basis. We currently use it to chip in a couple of quid for each episode of Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon’s podcast, The Final Word. You can listen to the podcast whether you do this or not, but by contributing we’re hopefully helping them remain independent and maybe devote more time to it.

The same applies here. If we ran a Patreon campaign, the whole of King Cricket would remain accessible to everyone. (We did consider offering a bit of ‘premium’ content, but decided that wasn’t very ‘on brand’.)

So what would be the incentive for becoming a ‘patron’?

For the lower amounts, probably just a thank you and the knowledge that you’re helping sustain an independent website. For a larger investment, we’d do requests.

If you’ve any other suggestions as to how we could offer patrons a bit of something without excluding non-patrons, we’d be very happy to hear your suggestions.

July 22, 2019 / / 21 appeals

21 Appeals

  1. Ameya

    July 22, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    Zero-commented on, and yet perhaps the most pivotal of pieces in your blog. You have my survey reply, all the very best!

    Reply
  2. Howe

    July 22, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    This’d probably be the first website I’d actually support via Patreon.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      July 22, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Possibly just a statement of fact, but feels like a very lovely compliment.

      Reply
      • Ameya

        July 22, 2019 at 9:28 pm

        Mine too. My fleeting perception of Patreon was as an Instagram-influencer-meets – sexcam subscription platform! Didn’t know it was mainstream enough for use by any content creator.

  3. Jimmy Peaks

    July 22, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    This is definitely something you should do. I spend a tenner on the train every day and I hate the train. So I’d definitely chip in a couple of quid a month.

    Reply
  4. Micko

    July 22, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    This would be my 2nd Patreon after a nerdy computer rpg blog, you’ve provided me with enough laughs for a few bob for sure!

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      July 22, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      You’re probably not alone in the Venn diagram. Very kind.

      Reply
    • Mike

      July 22, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      Yes, I’m going with the laughs/makes the working day ever so slightly less intolerable angle. Happy to chip in an individually-modest-but-towards-a-collectively-(hopefully)-non-trivial amount!

      Reply
      • King Cricket (Post author)

        July 22, 2019 at 7:04 pm

        That’s what the site was always meant to be and also exactly what we’re hoping for. We’d be hugely grateful.

  5. Balladeer

    July 22, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Sure why not, happy to help keep this propped up.

    Reply
  6. Scott

    July 22, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    I would definitely pay to support this.

    Reply
  7. Ged

    July 22, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    The problem, as I see it, is that you are describing this place as a website. Most websites struggle to make money. I recall that you are dead set against calling this place a blog. Quite right. Blogs hardly ever make any money at all.

    You need to describe this place a blockchain. You need to describe contributions to the King Cricket blockchain as “investments”, not “funding”. Those investments might make the contributors fantastically rich like the Winklevoss twins. Unlikely, admittedly, but who knows how far your ICO (Initial Cricket Offering) might go?

    Joking apart, I’ve chimed in with a yes on the survey and/but will e-mail you with some (sensible) exam questions about this, KC. I have one or two ideas, only one or two of which might be mad.

    Reply
  8. Edwardian

    July 22, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Count me in.

    Reply

