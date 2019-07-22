We might ask you something. Please can we ask you whether we should ask you that something first?

Old Trafford (CC licensed by WeLiveCricket.com via Flickr)

When it comes to working out how we spend our time each week, King Cricket is currently – for boring financial reasons – our lowest priority. We haven’t been writing the site these last 13 years to make our fortune. This is why some weeks we publish quite a bit and other weeks not so much.

That’s rubbish. We love writing here and we’d very much like to be able to devote a little more time to it – even just an extra morning a month. Maybe you’d like us to devote more time to it too?

If you were willing to chip in a (very) small sum each month, we could…

Write more articles

Do longer, more in-depth pieces

Do requests

What we don’t know is whether or not you’d be willing.

Here’s a survey. And here’s a link to the survey because it probably won’t show up in the email.

Please answer honestly because if this doesn’t seem like it’s worth doing, we won’t bother.

Patreon is a platform where readers can help fund websites like this on a monthly basis. We currently use it to chip in a couple of quid for each episode of Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon’s podcast, The Final Word. You can listen to the podcast whether you do this or not, but by contributing we’re hopefully helping them remain independent and maybe devote more time to it.

The same applies here. If we ran a Patreon campaign, the whole of King Cricket would remain accessible to everyone. (We did consider offering a bit of ‘premium’ content, but decided that wasn’t very ‘on brand’.)

So what would be the incentive for becoming a ‘patron’?

For the lower amounts, probably just a thank you and the knowledge that you’re helping sustain an independent website. For a larger investment, we’d do requests.

If you’ve any other suggestions as to how we could offer patrons a bit of something without excluding non-patrons, we’d be very happy to hear your suggestions.