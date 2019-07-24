Which player does Australia really not want to pick?

In any given Test squad, there are players you want to pick, players you’ll happily pick and players who are making up the numbers and if they get picked, something’s gone very wrong.
Australia did a funny picking sides thing earlier this week. We wrote about how the process went for Cricket 365. It is a vital and enlightening piece and you should read it right away.
Surprising that he’s still at it to be honest. Be the easiest thing for him to just play the various T20 leagues around the world and not care about this test selection business at all.
Would he get into the leagues? My thoroughly uneducated view is that they tend to look for pace and lefties, not line-and-length seam. Could do a nice few years as a Kolpak though.
But there’s 8 different leagues (purely a guess). I’m sure he’d get in somewhere 🙂
Rather more than that. There are pro T20 leagues in Canada. And even in Norway.
And now Scotland/The Netherlands/Ireland as well
Peter Siddle is the player most likely to do a Tim Murtagh on England. They should pick him. And give him the new ball.
This would work. Also feels at the minute like anything else they might do would also work.
Hello, is this the through the England innings thread? Oh, just got my comment in on time…
Looks like Dial M is kind of handy on that Lord’s slope… anyone here seen him bowl before, and could confirm?
?!?!
(We could’ve seen a collapse coming, mind… all the elements were in place for a Lord’s debacle… but even so, what the hell is going out there?)
Bert’s not at Lord’s today, is he?
I was just thinking this morning, that the wife and kids will be away on Saturday which would be the final day, so I should be able to turn up at Lord’s and pick up a ticket and have an impromptu extra day of test cricket. Hubris, pure hubris.