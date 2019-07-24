Which player does Australia really not want to pick?

Peter Siddle (Photo by Sarah Ansell)

In any given Test squad, there are players you want to pick, players you’ll happily pick and players who are making up the numbers and if they get picked, something’s gone very wrong.

Australia did a funny picking sides thing earlier this week. We wrote about how the process went for Cricket 365. It is a vital and enlightening piece and you should read it right away.

12 Appeals

  1. Aditya

    July 24, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Surprising that he’s still at it to be honest. Be the easiest thing for him to just play the various T20 leagues around the world and not care about this test selection business at all.

    Reply
    • Balladeer

      July 24, 2019 at 10:36 am

      Would he get into the leagues? My thoroughly uneducated view is that they tend to look for pace and lefties, not line-and-length seam. Could do a nice few years as a Kolpak though.

      Reply
  2. Aditya

    July 24, 2019 at 10:51 am

    But there’s 8 different leagues (purely a guess). I’m sure he’d get in somewhere 🙂

    Reply
  3. Balladeer

    July 24, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Peter Siddle is the player most likely to do a Tim Murtagh on England. They should pick him. And give him the new ball.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      July 24, 2019 at 12:56 pm

      This would work. Also feels at the minute like anything else they might do would also work.

      Reply
  4. Mike

    July 24, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    Hello, is this the through the England innings thread? Oh, just got my comment in on time…

    Looks like Dial M is kind of handy on that Lord’s slope… anyone here seen him bowl before, and could confirm?

    Reply
  5. Thesmudge

    July 24, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    I was just thinking this morning, that the wife and kids will be away on Saturday which would be the final day, so I should be able to turn up at Lord’s and pick up a ticket and have an impromptu extra day of test cricket. Hubris, pure hubris.

    Reply

