Jonathan Agnew was ‘astonished’ that England were bowled out for 85 by Ireland. Were you?

Jonny Bairstow and Tim Murtagh (via ECB video)

England v Ireland, only Test, day one

The one-off supposedly four-day Test against Ireland was a first opportunity to see England’s new opener – Jack Leach.

Leach sent out a nightwatchman, Jason Roy, in the first innings, but he fronted up in the second and performed creditably, surviving for six balls without being dismissed.

England’s first innings was however rather less glorious than the 0-0 they finished on in their second.

Jonathan Agnew said that it was an “astonishing” sight to see them bowled out for 85. But was it? Was it really? Hands up who actually felt full-on astonished by what happened.

Agnew went on to say that Tim Murtagh had bowled “nicely” – which is the kind of compliment you’re better off keeping to yourself.

Tim Murtagh won’t care. Tim Murtagh’s buzzing. He just carved his name on the honours board and it took him barely more than an hour.

According to CricViz, he bowled the most accurate opening spell in England since Glenn McGrath at the Oval in 2005. Which is nice.