Will Porterfield’s pocket edges behind (via Channel 5)

The big highlight of the England v Ireland Test was lost amid a deluge of wickets. When Ireland were 6-0 in their second innings, Stuart Broad bowled Will Porterfield’s pocket out.

Broad bowled, squared Porterfield up and the ball deflected to slip. The England players appealed for a catch, but it wasn’t given and they didn’t review it.

The players swiftly got over the disappointment and reverted to acting all overly-serious and businesslike. Broad stalked back to his mark, Jason Roy went back to his fielding position and Joe Root rubbed the ball against his thigh like he was covertly succumbing to the temptation to scratch a batch of mosquito bites.

This was sad because in focusing on the non-dismissal, they all totally overlooked a far greater feat, which was that Stuart Broad had just bowled Will Porterfield’s pocket out.

The pocket was in. And then, following Broad’s intervention, it was out.

That is a magnificent feat.

In truth, the dismissal was a prime example of the gulf in class between the two sides. The pocket was always a walking wicket, because viewing the footage again, it never quite seemed wholly ‘in’.

Display that kind of vulnerability to a bowler of Broad’s quality and you’re bound to pay the price.