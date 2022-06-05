Did you see… Stuart Broad’s secondary appeal?

Appealing is one of the great aspects of cricket and Stuart Broad is, in his own way, one of the all-time great appealers. At Lord’s, against New Zealand, he delivered a very fine secondary appeal.

If you missed it, Colin de Grandhomme was run out by Ollie Pope at slip while Stuart Broad was appealing for LBW.

This is how much Broad saw of the crucial moment.

What we like about the image above is how it indirectly highlights the innate excitability that underpins so much of Broad’s entertaining/annoying on-field work.

He has no way of knowing for certain that de Grandhomme is out. All that matters is that he might be. And that is all you need for an appeal. That alluring possibility.

So when Broad then notices that de Grandhomme’s stumps are down, he is visibly THRILLED.

The potential dismissal completely washes away all the disappointment of the turned-down LBW appeal in an instant.

Pointing like a giddy toddler, he gives de Grandhomme out.

Still high on the elation, he then bowled Kyle Jamieson next ball.

