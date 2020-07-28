Is Stuart Broad the most annoying cricketer there’s ever been?

There are two types of people in this world. There are annoying people and then there are people who pride themselves on being annoying.
That’s it. Those are all the options. Everyone is annoying.
Probably the most annoying person ever is Ben Kingsley’s insanely aggressive character in Sexy Beast, Don Logan. (Here’s a highly sweary video that gives you just a taste of what he’s like.)
Logan is a man who very literally will not take no for an answer.
“Yes or no?” he asks at one point.
“No,” comes the reply.
“Yes,” says Don.
That’s basically the whole film: Ben Kingsley endlessly hassling Ray Winstone.
Sexy Beast is striking and memorable and funny, but it’s probably not a film you’ll want to watch again any time soon, specifically because of how transcendentally infuriating Don Logan is.
Logan can’t help but be annoying. He takes no pleasure in it. It’s just the way he’s wired.
Stuart Broad, on the other hand…
Stuart Broad is super annoying
Broad strikes us as a man who doesn’t merely pride himself on being annoying, but perhaps even actively works on it, honing his art to attain higher peaks and greater consistency.
Put it this way: if we suggested that Broad actually delights in annoying people, how many of you would disagree with that statement?
There was that famous time in the 2013 Ashes when he didn’t walk after nicking the ball behind (to first slip, via the keeper). That was effortlessly annoying, but consider what it gave rise to.
Come the next Ashes series, Australia’s Courier-Mail refused to name him, and instead spent the first Test referring to him as a ’27-year-old medium-pace bowler’. After taking five wickets on day one, Broad swanned into the press conference with a copy of the Courier-Mail under his arm.
Now that’s artistry.
Exhibit B would be when he volunteered to do a press conference after the sandpaper story broke so that he could innocently make a point about how much Australia had got the ball to reverse in the Ashes.
“I saw Steve Smith in his press conference say it’s the first time they’ve tried it, which to me seems really surprising they’ve changed a method that’s been working.”
Broad loves all this stuff.
But really these off-field examples are just proof of his gleeful malevolence; signs that a certain proportion of his far more significant annoying on-field work must surely be cold and deliberate.
An annoying opponent
A lot of cricketers are annoying because they play for your team and they do things wrong. Broad has been this kind of player plenty of times – perhaps most memorably when he managed to miss three run-outs and drop a catch in the final over of a World T20 defeat against the Netherlands – but it’s as an opposition player that he truly excels. That’s when you really want to lamp him in the mush.
Ask any cricket fan from outside England to name the most annoying cricketer in the world and there’s a good chance Broad’s name will come up. It’s a compliment really. You’re rarely bothered by opponents when they’re rubbish.
Except with Broad it’s not that he’s annoying because he’s good, it’s that he actually seems to have made ‘being annoying’ a crucial element of why he’s good.
Shane Warne was a bowler cut from similar cloth. The first LBW appeal was close, the second was closer and the third one… “Come on, umpire. Come on. If that last one was nearly out then this one has to be out. Has to be, has to be, has to be. Howzat!”
Where Warne tried to convince umpires with his certainty, Broad hoodwinks them with his complete and utter conviction. If he didn’t invent the celebrappeal – the appeal that is actually just a celebration – then he is certainly its best known practitioner.
This one against the West Indies was incredible.
Broad’s ‘appeal’ involved running down the pitch and punching the air without looking back.
To be clear, this was for an LBW. We’ve seen clean bowled celebrated with less certainty. What do you do if you’re the umpire in that situation? You might as well give it. The batsman can always review.
People hate Broad for this. And the genius of Broad is that he loves that people hate him for it, seemingly gaining more from the transaction than his haters lose. He draws energy from their antipathy, like how Superman draws energy from Earth’s yellow sun.
A fantastic bowler, a fantastic celebrappealer, a fantastic untier and retier of shoelaces when his team is trying to bat time for a draw and also the greatest batsman of all.
Stuart Broad.
7 comments
While he’s managed to turn it into an art form, I can’t help but think that there must be some Australians who beat him as members of the Don Logan category. The late nineties-early 2000s team probably has several members who were annoying just because of how good they were while not being Kiwi levels of nice, but Brad Haddin is top of my mind. In the 2013-14 Ashes Mitchell Johnson steamrolling England wasn’t fun, but it was Brad Haddin scrapping Australia up to respectability every time (while simultaneously being Brad Haddin) that was the infuriating bit.
No, because Australian cricketers exist.
This whole thing finally ended up as an ode to Broad (sort of) – something I was not expecting. I am not at all sure there’s a “genius” in Broad’s methodology. He’s an annoying piece of shit the same way Andre Nel is an annoying piece of shit.
The difference between him and Warne is quite simple: Warne made you watch. Regardless of what he did. There’s always the next thing Warne *could* do that made you forget (at least momentarily) that he’s an annoying piece of shit. When he gets to the top of his mark, you watch. *That* is genius, or at least something very close to it. Broad’s just a pain in the behind – there’s simply no point philosophizing or complicating this.
Your comments are proof of his genius.
I get deeply annoyed by Nathan Lyon. But whilst, as per the thesis of KC’s article, Broad’s is a self cultivated irritation (I’d missed the sandpaper quote, which was sublime), Lyons’s obnoxiousness is largely caused by other people’s reactions to him. Around the time of the the ball tampering thing, when discussing what a group of pricks the Australian team were, some Australian pundit (I can’t recall who) said that Lyon was the nicest of men, it was simply what he said and what he did which made him appear otherwise. It seems to me that ones place on the nice-to-prick spectrum is entirely determined by ones words and actions, so dismissing what he says and does seems somewhat asinine. The pundit really turned me against Lyon. And then there is the fact that many Australians seem to think Lyon is a very good bowler, and much better than Swann, because he has quite a lot of wickets now. He’s not. They have turned me further against him.
I am probably being very unfair to Lyon, but fortunately I feel no obligation to be fair in matters of cricket opinion.
As a cricket fan outside England, I don’t find Broad particularly annoying. I actually find him refreshingly entertaining amongst a player culture which largely tends to spout meaningless platitudes. His comments after the Smith ball tampering saga were particularly brilliant.
I used to dislike him for his role in the whole bullying-Pietersen saga, but that’s been largely tempered by discovering just how annoying Pietersen is since he started commentating, and the aforementioned ball tampering comments.
He does kind of have an annoying face though.
