England v Australia ODI at Cardiff – an overview of food, beer and men in odd shirts

Tom writes:

Having not been to Sophia Gardens before, I was a little unsure what to expect. However, having been to international matches before, I knew that I would be at least £60 less well off before I started.

Nevertheless, we got in, only to find out they can’t serve until 10am. There was a man with a watch there to enforce it.

We made the mistake of going to the first bar we found: Foster’s or Strongbow. I wanted something vaguely resembling beer, so cans of John Smith’s it was.

£5 each, plus £1 glass deposit.

What?

We mooched around the ground and found bars that sold a better standard of drink (more fool us).

We came across the team playing 5-a-side. That clearly meant a late start – not that anyone bothered to announce it.

A glance at the Guardian site informed me that the toss was delayed because of the rain. Why do you need to delay a toss? It went ahead shortly and Australia elected to bowl – as you would unless your surname was Hussain or Ponting.

I avoided the food because it was ridiculous – right up until I seriously had to eat. I bought a hot dog which was a shade under the £6 everything else was. It was just about edible.

A man had an odd shirt on who sat on the steps.

We won with plenty to spare and so back we went to our conveniently located hotel.

I had to go to Brussels the next day so other than a couple of pints round Cardiff, hoping to run into Gladstone Small, Mike Gatting or anyone, I called it a night.

Send your match reports to king@kingcricket.co.uk. If it’s a professional match, on no account mention the cricket itself. If it’s an amateur match, feel free to go into excruciating detail.

August 6, 2018 / / 6 appeals

Match report

6 Appeals

  1. Howe

    August 6, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Cardiff is a crap ground and there is yet to be an England match there that isn’t modified by weather.

    Reply
  2. Edwardian

    August 6, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Great match report. Have you got the right photo, though? Wasn’t this one from when you attended the annual general meeting of the Baltic Collective Farmers.

    Reply
  3. A P Webster

    August 6, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    The beer situation at Sophia Gardens is unforgivable.

    Reply
  4. Ged

    August 6, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    They look strong of lung, mark you.

    In all honesty those big Welsh boyos can sing, I’ll wager.

    Reply
  5. Bail-out

    August 6, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    http://www.thecricketmonthly.com/story/1154076/what-is-the-best-length-to-bowl-in-tests

    Interesting piece by England’s Team Performance Analyst, Nathan Leamon.

    One of those links that do what they say on the tin really.

    Reply
  6. Bert

    August 6, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    “The toss was delayed because of the rain.”
    “Australia elected to bowl.”
    “We won with plenty to spare.”

    Time was when this sort of stuff would get you a triple discardation at the very least. These days it seems to pass without comment. I mean, it’s a lovely report, rather good in fact, but for goodness sake!

    I blame the internet. Things were much better on this website before the internet.

    Reply

