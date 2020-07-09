How much more responsibility could Jason Holder possibly take on?

The answer is ‘none’.

None more responsibility.

Jason Holder is a parsimonious line bowler of immaculate line and length. He is also a two-metre strike bowler, who seams the ball plenty.

He’s a decent bat too, not to mention an absolutely peerless anti-Lumbergh of a captain.

Now it turns out he’s a tidy umpire too.

Twice today Holder successfully overturned not outs off his own bowling. He snaffled one for Shannon Gabriel yesterday too.

Someone really should give him some kind of award.