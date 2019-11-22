Let’s anchor Ollie Pope as a flighty middle-order shotmaker and see where he takes us

Ollie Pope (via Sky Sports)

Stereotypes are great. Stereotypes lighten the load on your mind. There has been no time in human history when stereotypes have had any kind of negative impact whatsoever.

Fit a new person to an existing internal mental template and you free up a load of thinking time for all the important stuff like ‘what’s for tea?’ and ‘why do Mulder and Scully always wear sensible shoes when there’s a 40 per cent chance they’ll end up in a foot pursuit before the end of the day?’

Here’s one for you. It’s almost impossible not to stereotype Ollie Pope as a flighty middle-order stylist. He waltzes in at number six, plays some dreamy drives, pulls a couple to the fence and then edges one.

It’s fine to resort to this mental filing shortcut. Just try and stay open to new information. A stereotype’s really just a basis for negotiation. Anchoring bias can blind you when the truth starts to reveal itself.

Pope made 29 on his return to the Test team, which won’t shove public opinion a great distance from where it started. We can still try and draw conclusions though.

What did you make of the knock? We’re wondering whether it was it an Ian Bell of an innings, a James Vince of an innings or a Mark Ramprakash of an innings?