Let’s anchor Ollie Pope as a flighty middle-order shotmaker and see where he takes us

Ollie Pope (via Sky Sports)

Stereotypes are great. Stereotypes lighten the load on your mind. There has been no time in human history when stereotypes have had any kind of negative impact whatsoever.

Fit a new person to an existing internal mental template and you free up a load of thinking time for all the important stuff like ‘what’s for tea?’ and ‘why do Mulder and Scully always wear sensible shoes when there’s a 40 per cent chance they’ll end up in a foot pursuit before the end of the day?’

Here’s one for you. It’s almost impossible not to stereotype Ollie Pope as a flighty middle-order stylist. He waltzes in at number six, plays some dreamy drives, pulls a couple to the fence and then edges one.

It’s fine to resort to this mental filing shortcut. Just try and stay open to new information. A stereotype’s really just a basis for negotiation. Anchoring bias can blind you when the truth starts to reveal itself.

Pope made 29 on his return to the Test team, which won’t shove public opinion a great distance from where it started. We can still try and draw conclusions though.

What did you make of the knock? We’re wondering whether it was it an Ian Bell of an innings, a James Vince of an innings or a Mark Ramprakash of an innings?

5 Appeals

  1. Sam

    November 22, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    I couldn’t get past the fact that he had so much white cream on his face. Maybe it’s because he’s ginger. Or maybe he’s actually the ghost of Ian Bell, back to save us all.

  2. Aditya

    November 22, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    At the risk of being exiled from the kingdom, I don’t like Ian Bell. Always felt he was a fair weather batsman.

    • Thesmudge

      November 22, 2019 at 2:14 pm

      He started his career like that. Then for much of the rest of it he would score runs in tough circumstances and the pundits would say “this is finally the innings where Bell puts to bed the image as a fair weather batsman”, forgetting that they had already said that several times that year, probably due to their thinking about their tea or alien hunters shoes.

      Jarod Kimber once wrote that he fantasised about keeping a naked, oiled Bell in a cage playing cove drives. This image has stuck with me rather more than I am comfortable with, but I still like Ian Bell.

