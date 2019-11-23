The correct way to deal with BJ Watling stats

BJ Watling (via Sky Sports)

If you take out all the Test matches involving New Zealand, BJ Watling’s Test record is actually nothing to write home about.

This is what you have to do though. This is what you have to do because otherwise BJ Watling appears really high up in all sorts of statistical lists that rank wicketkeeper-batsmen.

The idea that New Zealand’s current wicketkeeper is among the greatest of all time is jarring to say the least, because no-one’s really been paying any attention to him – yet only a handful average more than Watling and only Adam Gilchrist and Andy Flower have made more hundreds.

‘How can this be?’ people think. ‘What about, um, Dhoni?’

Well Test cricket wasn’t really Dhoni’s big format, was it?

‘What about Kumar Sangakkara then? Or Alec Stewart?

And here we get to the nub of things: a number of players who people think of as great wicketkeeper-batsmen made most of their runs playing as specialist batsmen.

Alec Stewart made 15 Test hundreds, but only six as a wicketkeeper. He averaged 46.70 as a specialist batsman and 34.92 as a wicketkeeper.

Kumar Sangakkara made (sweet mother of God) 38 Test hundreds, but only seven of these were when playing as a wicketkeeper. He averaged a highly impressive 40.48 as a wicketkeeper but an outright ludicrous 66.78 as a specialist batsman.

Moral of the story: combining batting and keeping is actually an extremely hard thing to do indeed.

So you’re left with two choices:

  1. Confront the fact that BJ Watling is an unusually productive wicketkeeper-batsman and come to terms with it
  2. Remove all of the matches involving New Zealand from his record

Similar deliveries:

  1. BJ Watling – not just a weirdly-named man in an oversized jumper
  2. Some horror involving Alec Stewart
  3. Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling hang around for a bit

November 23, 2019 / / 2 appeals

England cricket news, New Zealand

Previous post
Let’s anchor Ollie Pope as a flighty middle-order shotmaker and see where he takes us

Hey you!


If you can't really be bothered checking King Cricket for updates, then why not let us come to you...


Get the email (this is the best option)


On Twitter


On Facebook

2 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    November 23, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    I can’t even be annoyed about last night. BJ Watling’s great. Maybe one day people will recognise him as such. Probably some ten years after he’s retired.

    Reply
  2. Alec

    November 23, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    Look, if removing BJ Watling was going to be easy, England would have stumbled across a solution yesterday. We’ll just have to write to the ICC, and explain that last night’s play didn’t count, and that the day ended with New Zealand 230 all out

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About King Cricket

RSS Features

Recent Posts

Support King Cricket

Manifesto

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑