Which is worse? Leaving one that hits your stumps or really stretching for a wide one and lofting it straight to a fielder?

Ollie Pope (all images via Sky Sports)

Two dismissals, two wickets for The Great Neil Wagner – but which one was the stupidest?

England committed greater crimes during the first Test, but none were funnier than the dismissals of Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler in their second innings.

One innings after stretching for a wide one and getting caught, Ollie Pope stretched even further for an even wider one and got caught.

It was very fine.

Not to be outdone, Jos Buttler left a yorker that hit his stumps.

It was also very fine.

We were going to do some analysis to try and work out which dismissal was the worse, but we’ve decided against it. They work too well as a pair.

Pope’s has the benefit of being an exaggerated version of what he did wrong in the first innings. Buttler’s scores extra points for coming straight after Pope’s at a time when England really didn’t need their last proper batsman to watch a ball hit his stumps.

Excessive proactivity and excessive passivity. Too great a desire to lay bat on ball and too great a willingness to refrain from doing so.

Pope and Buttler.