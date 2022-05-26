As in his back – his actual back. Also Jofra Archer’s back, Saqib Mahmood’s back and Matt Fisher’s back, as well as Mark Wood’s elbow, Olly Stone’s ankle and Chris Woakes’ knee.

There’s a bit in Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke when one of the four disabled climbers lists how many fully-functioning arms and legs they have between them. We can’t remember the exact numbers, suffice to say it leaves you thinking, “Hmm, that doesn’t sound enough for a mountaineering expedition.”

Similarly, you wonder whether England could field a full seam attack at the minute even if they had access to Frankenbowler technology. Sure, you could use Archer’s legs and Woakes’ arms, but are there enough working backs available?

Robinson is perhaps the weirdest case of all. A back spasm in Hobart, followed by three hi-vis tabarded Tests in the West Indies when everyone had expected him to be the main bowler, and now a tooth infection, food poisoning and further back problems this summer.

Another stress fracture just waiting to be diagnosed? Some sort of anxiety issue? Extreme bad luck? Who knows? Hopefully it’s all resolved soon and we’ll finally be able to write an article headlined, “Ollie Robinson’s back”.

