Pretty sure that was a fantastic Ashes, but what do you actually remember of it?

The 2023 Ashes has sogged and then at the last moment unexpectedly fizzled to its conclusion. With five Tests in 46 days, immediately following on from the World Test Championship final, it’s been a lot to take in. What do you actually remember of it?
The series itself resulted in a 2-2 Ashes retention for Australia. This seems to us no more or less fair an outcome than several alternative scorelines. We’d quibble with a 5-0 to either side, but anything between 3-1 for one side and 3-1 for the other wouldn’t have felt too colossal a miscarriage of justice. England’s dominant moments were obviously far more striking, but that perhaps distracts from the fact Australia had plenty of their own.
What would have been a fair result? What’s fairness got to do with anything? It was 2-2 and that’s that.
The overall feel
We have a strong desire to describe this as “a series of three halves” in a nod to a Kevin Keegan quote which we’ve just discovered is not actually a Kevin Keegan quote at all – it just sounds like one. (There are so many great Keegan quotes but “I’d love to be a mole on the wall in the Liverpool dressing room” never fails to make us smirk.)
Australia were robust and professional in the first half; England were a mad, scary batting typhoon in the middle half; and then the third and final half at first looked like it was kind of dribbling out thanks to what is always referred to as “the Manchester weather” and then subsequently what is for some reason never described as “the London weather“. However, a ball change and a break in the clouds ultimately delivered what was really the first batting collapse of the series right at the finish.
Maybe that final session was a fourth and much smaller half. If it feels like the fractions are out of control at this point, maybe the total is still right. It certainly felt like two misshapen series squeezed into one.
The specifics
Anyway, the five Tests. And again we’ll ask, what do you actually remember?
Off the top of our head, Edgbaston gave us Ben Stokes’ first innings declaration and Pat Cummins’ admirable and feisty effort with the bat in Australia’s run-chase.
Lord‘s had Stokes’ in-defiance-of-reason second innings 155 and we’re honestly not sure what else without going and looking it up. Oh no, wait, we remember – it was the Test of a trillion bouncers. And that long-range stumping thing.
We’ll always remember Headingley for Mark Wood’s perfect arrival in the series and then, even though it was only three weeks ago, we already have only a hazier memory of Harry Brook marshalling England’s chase in the final innings before Wood and Chris Woakes finished the job.
Old Trafford was obviously Zak Crawley flaying Australia’s bowlers here there and everywhere before Jonny Bairstow did much the same, all culminating in a bit of a fizzle-out.
Finally, The Oval was this week and somehow we’ve already forgotten the first innings. Was it Harry Brook again? After that, the match was obviously noteworthy for Stuart Broad’s final shot, his bail-swapping shenanigans and then his last ball in Test cricket deciding the final scoreline – all of which rather drew the spotlight away from Chris Woakes.
It has been a rapid and dizzying series. Gelatinous new memories have been squidged out by even newer ones before they’ve had chance to crystallise. So we ask you yet again: what do you actually remember?
The series is over, but the pace of this series means we've still got quite a bit of catching up to do. You can therefore expect a fair bit more Ashes stuff from us in the next week or two.
My personal opinion is that it was over far too soon, as if someone was watching the highlights at 150%*.
In fact that they could have continued playing for six more weeks (maybe three or four more Tests), and it still would have been finished before the first matchday of the CL, but because of the bloody Hundred100 , it has to end halfway through the season rather than continuing into the really warm days in August.
Odd fact that the 2019 Ashes hadn’t even begun at this point in the season.
Brevity aside, we don’t especially mind the early finish. August is often a bit of a duff month in these parts and it can feel like summer’s petering out after all the best weather in May and June. This means a Test series can feel a bit melancholic, particularly as it inches into September. Test cricket’s best when the days are long.
This was just way too quick though. We need to revisit stuff to firm up memories and there was just no time. It was always straight onto the next Test.
That’s just the way these days but it’s weird to pine for the days when they jammed one day series right into the middle. At least that provided some thinking time.
Gideon Haigh’s called it, “an Ashes series, not an Ashes summer.”
I remember going to the second day of the first Test and then suddenly it was over. Having hungrily consumed every article, podcast and Twitter hot take over the past six weeks, by the end of today I’d had enough of it. Or maybe I’d just had enough of Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan.
Memory-wise, for me, these series are very much about interaction with other people.
Hence, my Heavy Rollers experience, which included a brief meeting with you, Sam, is an important part of the memory bank.
Similarly the days I spent at Lord’s, with strangers and those I have known half-a-lifetime alike.
I shall remember Headingley more than anything for the game of tennis I played at Lord’s during Day One, which started with all of us players glum, as the Aussies seemed to have got off the hook cruising at 240/4. . When I strained to look from the court at the TV in the dedans and said, “I think it says 249/8”, we stopped the game to go and confirm the dramatic shift in fortunes.
Old Trafford I remember for lurking here and learning of the KC family experience, before the rain ruined that match.
The reason we differentiate between Manchester rain and London rain is because the former can set in to ruin several days, whereas the latter usually only does for the odd session or three.
The Oval weather did me and Daisy a favour today, the rain interruption coinciding with separate work-based commitments we both had in the early afternoon, allowing us both to enjoy the ending TV-wise a little later in the day.
Over too soon? Only because the Ashes this time was that good.
I can’t help feeling Jimmy missed the boat on announcing his retirement.
Where does this series rank on the ridiculous scale?
My nominations would include the day one declaration, Moeen ripping his finger off, Root reverse ramping, Carey v Bairstow, Wood pretending to be a dog in the dressing room, Broad swapping the bails, everyone getting obsessed with weather apps, Harry Brook’s filthy dobbers, the rise of the bucket hat, Ricky Ponting being pelted with grapes.
It’s hard to find a full test series where Jimmy Anderson was, well, rather inconsequential for the most part. I do hope he gets to go out on a high with a flurry of wickets. Jimmy, and cricket, deserve it.