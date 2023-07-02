Ben Stokes’ 155 v Ben Stokes’ captaincy – which was more irregular?

2 minute read

Ben Stokes’ incredible attempt to play a twice-in-a-lifetime innings has tragically overshadowed the Lord’s Test’s most extraordinary passage of play: England spending two-thirds of a day bowling nothing but 80mph bouncers and it somehow working out for them.

Forget day five. We’ve all seen a Stokes special before and everyone already knows that most modern batters don’t feel all that strongly about staying in their ground – nothing new about that. No, looking back at the second Ashes Test as a whole, day four was the real weirdo.

We can only presume that England hit upon their bowling plan in an ambitious bid to mitigate the criticism they’d been attracting for losing so many wickets to the short ball themselves.

The results enabled a kind of: “See! See! It wasn’t just us losing wickets to the short ball! Australia did too! Okay, bowling 95% short balls for 50 overs in a row did make wickets to the short ball fractionally more likely – but still!”

What was so spectacular about this stretch of the game is that the above reads like comedic exaggeration when it is in fact an underrepresentation of reality. The truth is England bowled 98% short balls for 51 overs in a row.

That’s an actual statistic. England’s approach was so extreme it was literally beyond rhetoric.

That is about the most pig-headed commitment to a strange and narrow tactic you’re ever likely to see from a whole team.

Even more remarkably, England didn’t really have any bowlers particularly well suited to bowling short, but they did it anyway. They did it with every single bowler they used for hours on end. And it worked. Truly the spirit of The Great Neil Wagner was with them. Maybe it was just another example of how willpower is finite with batter after batter slowly losing the ability to restrain themselves any longer.

England still lost the match of course – in many different ways and places. The happy hooking in the first innings drew a lot of the brickbats, but ineffectually spudgunning their way through the first day didn’t help. Australia were at one point 316-3 which is not a position of strength if you’ve elected to bowl. Stokes’ 155 basically came when England had already left themselves needing a slightly-too-big miracle.

They also conceded 44 in no-balls and byes and lost by 43. We’re not suggesting they could have eliminated these extras and won. It’s just an illustration of the kind of unspectacular sloppiness that afflicts many parts of their play. (There were of course a bunch of wides too.) Promising positions slip, unexpected opportunities go underexploited. They’re an intimidating side in some ways, but not in the oppressive, smothering, machine-like way that great teams are intimidating.

Another great match. Another blinding Ben Stokes innings. Another Ashes defeat.